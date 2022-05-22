Inside Kanika Kapoor's wedding reception in London, where Guru Randhawa sang on stage. See pics

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani’s reception was held in London on Saturday. The singer and businessman married on Friday, May 20, in an intimate ceremony attended by their friends and family. Kanika shared photos and videos from her reception on Sunday, where the bride and groom are seen with their guests, including Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, and music composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani. Kanika is seen singing on stage with Guru and Shekhar in one of the Instagram Stories she shared. Read more: Kanika Kapoor shares first pics from wedding with Gautam Hathiramani

Kanika Kapoor wore a bright red lehenga for the special night, which was held at London’s historic Victoria and Albert Museum while her husband Gautam was seen in a black bandhgala and white pyjama. In a series of photos and videos she shared, Kanika gave a peek at her reception night, which featured some impromptu dance performances by guests, as well as performances by professional dancers. In a short clip, originally shared by Guru on his Instagram Stories, the newlyweds are seen arriving in style at their reception venue. They held hands, and walked down a flight of stairs, as guests cheered them on.

In another video, Guru is singing his hit song, Naach Meri Rani, with Kanika and Gautam grooving. They are also joined by Shekhar onstage. Videos also showed that Kanika, Shekhar and Guru belted out some of their biggest hits at the reception.

Kanika Kapoor was previously married to Raj Chandok. They got divorced in 2012, and have three children together, Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj. Kanika Kapoor is best-known for singing the track Baby Doll, which featured actor Sunny Leone.

For her wedding on Friday, Kanika Kapoor wore a pastel-pink Manish Malhotra lehenga, while Gautam Hathiramani wore a cream sherwani. Sharing photos from their wedding, Kanika wrote, “And I said YES. Fairytales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams will come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe for making us meet. I am excited about starting our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But, most important, to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero."

