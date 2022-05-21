Kanika Kapoor shares first pics from wedding with Gautam Hathiramani: 'I found my prince'

Kanika Kapoor on Saturday shared the first pictures from her wedding with businessman Gautam Hathiramani. Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a series of photos in which the couple is seen sharing a kiss, teasing each other, and holding each other's hands. The duo tied the knot on Friday in the presence of their family and close friends in London. (Also Read | Kanika Kapoor and Gautam are married: Bride and groom wear pastels, pose with Meet Bros' Manmeet. See inside pics)

In the first photo, Kanika is seen smiling and looking at the camera as she held Gautam's hand. He looked lovingly at her. The newlyweds looked at each other and smiled in the second picture. In another photo, Gautam was seen bending backwards as Kanika tried to put a garland around his neck.

Kanika and Gautam are also seen sharing a kiss while sitting on a sofa in another photo. The couple was seen performing the rituals during their wedding in one of the pictures. Gautam was seen kissing Kanika's forehead in the last picture as the bride smiled and closed her eyes.

For the occasion, Kanika wore a pink, silver and golden lehenga and accessorised with traditional jewellery. Gautam opted for a cream coloured ethnic outfit and added a neckpiece.

Sharing the pictures, Kanika captioned the post, "And I said YES (red heart emoji). Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star (heart eyes emojis). So grateful to the universe in making us meet."

She also added, "Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making my smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero @gautamh #mrshathiramani #co-star #married #kanikakapoor."

Kanika shared several pictures with Gautam.

The duo tied the knot in London.

Their wedding was attended by family and close friends.

Kanika tied the knot with Gautam.

Reacting to the post, Sanjay Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Ananya Birla among many others congratulated the couple. Singer Mika Singh wrote, "Congratulations wishing you both a happy married life." Nandita Mahtani and Amrita Kak dropped red heart emojis. Aastha Gill commented, "Wowwwww!!! Congratulations." Ananya said, "Congratulations!!!!! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."

The singer is known for her songs such as Baby Doll and Chittiya Kalaiyan. This is the second marriage for the singer. She was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok.

