The much-talked-about India debut concert of Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has been officially cancelled. The rapper was expected to perform in New Delhi on May 23, 2026, but organisers have now confirmed that the show will no longer take place after receiving security-related instructions from authorities.

Organisers confirm cancellation citing safety concerns

Kanye West’s India debut concert in New Delhi cancelled after official advisories: ‘We are deeply disheartened’(AFP)

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Event organisers, White Fox, released a formal statement on Instagram explaining the decision. According to them, the cancellation followed directions issued by the government and law enforcement bodies, with safety being the key concern for both fans and the public.

The statement read, “We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye Live in India, scheduled for 23rd May 2026 in New Delhi, will not be able to proceed due to directives issued by officials. After months of planning and preparation for what was set to be one of the largest live productions ever staged in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remain our highest priority during this sensitive time. We extend our sincere gratitude to every fan, partner, crew member, and supporter who stood with us throughout this journey."

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{{^usCountry}} The organisers also added that they are currently in talks with the artist’s team to explore a possible rescheduled date and venue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisers also added that they are currently in talks with the artist’s team to explore a possible rescheduled date and venue. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Refunds to be issued for ticket holders {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Refunds to be issued for ticket holders {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Along with the cancellation announcement, White Fox confirmed that all tickets purchased through the official platform District will be fully refunded within 5 to 7 business days. They wrote in the statement, “Full refunds will be issued to all valid ticket holders who purchased through the official ticketing partner, District, within 5-7 business days. We are currently working with the artist’s team to secure a new date and venue." A show that was already postponed once {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the cancellation announcement, White Fox confirmed that all tickets purchased through the official platform District will be fully refunded within 5 to 7 business days. They wrote in the statement, “Full refunds will be issued to all valid ticket holders who purchased through the official ticketing partner, District, within 5-7 business days. We are currently working with the artist’s team to secure a new date and venue." A show that was already postponed once {{/usCountry}}

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Ye’s India debut had already been delayed once before. The concert was earlier scheduled for March 29, 2026, but was pushed due to geopolitical tensions and wider regional concerns linked to the US-Iran situation. It was later rescheduled for May 23, with the venue planned at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Ongoing global touring setbacks

This is not an isolated case, as Ye’s global touring plans have faced multiple disruptions over the past year. Reports suggest that several international shows have been cancelled or blocked due to a mix of logistical issues and controversy surrounding his past statements.

Earlier in April 2026, the UK reportedly stopped him from headlining Wireless Festival in London, which led to ticket refunds. Similar cancellations have also been reported in parts of Europe, including Poland and Switzerland. These setbacks come amid ongoing backlash over his controversial past remarks, which have repeatedly sparked public debate and criticism across countries.

Ye’s music

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Despite the controversies, Ye remains one of the most influential figures in modern music. He has shaped the sound of hip-hop and pop over the past two decades with albums like The College Dropout, Graduation, 808s and Heartbreak, and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Most recently, Ye released his studio album Bully on March 28, featuring collaborations with artists including Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, and Andre Troutman.

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