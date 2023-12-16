Kanye West screams antisemitic rant involving Jesus and Hitler after being challenged ‘You ain't God’

Amidst delays surrounding his anticipated album Vultures and a recent online dispute with Nicki Minaj, Kanye West held a listening party in Las Vegas. His daughter North was also present at the event. However, despite facing various challenges over the past year, Kanye West reverted to making controversial statements, including a 10-minute rant in Las Vegas touching on Jesus Christ, Adolf Hitler, and Donald Trump.

Kanye West had a manic meltdown at a concert during his Saint Pablo tour. (Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup)

Kanye West is back to his antisemitic rant

Kanye West expressed anger towards various individuals, including ex-business partners, Donald Trump, Balenciaga creative director Demna, and others. His offensive remarks towards the Jewish community during a 10-minute rant in Las Vegas also included a connection he made between himself and Jesus. Exclusive footage acquired by TMZ showcased the Vulture crooner screaming"Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!!!"

Kanye then returns to his offensive remarks“It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world, who’s going to make the hospitals, though? He’s a Zionist, Trump. This is what I’ve been trying to tell you.” While venting his frustrations about the lack of support, Kanye was challenged by a woman who said, "You ain't God." He then threatened to have her removed from the premises.

West, diagnosed with bipolar disorder, proceeded to snap at the audience“shut the f–k up” before launching into a rant about how all the wealthy individuals present have their children enrolled in "Zionist schools," criticizing the private schools. But the most troubling part was when he began including his own daughter in the fierce rant. Kanye claimed that his 10-year-old daughter“ripped up the couches in the house” to travel with him.

Kanye West to feature his daughter North West’s debut rap on Vultures

North West who was also present at the listening party of Vulures, is part of the LP as well. At the listening party in Miami, Ye's daughter took center stage and gave a preview of her rap career."It's your bestie. Miss, Miss Westie. Don't try to test me, it's gonna get messy. It's gonna get messy. Just, just bless me."