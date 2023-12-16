Kanye West blasts Nicki Minaj for blocking New Body collab: ‘I made that girl..’

Sparks fly between Kanye West and Nicki Minaj as a planned collaboration threatens to ignite a one-on-one feud. Ye’s upcoming album Vultures, slated for December 15th alongside Ty Dolla $ign, is facing delaysand the apparent reason is Nicki Minaj withholding approval for the release of her verse. In a recent viral video, Kanye West can be seen expressing frustration with Nicki Minaj for not granting permission to use her verse on his track. The internet is now divided, with fans engaging in heated debates over who is right and who is wrong in this situation. FILE -Outrage erupts as Kanye West sports Klan-like hood at 'Vultures Rave' album launch (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)(AP)

Kanye West rants it out against Nicki Minaj over collab split

The extended-play Vultures album also includes contributions from Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti, Future, and James Blake. After Nicki’s remark, “Child, that train has left the station, OK? No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album” the singer of Gold Digger was seen expressing his frustration during the live-streamed 'Vultures' album listening party, which was shared on social media.“I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for ‘Monster’. I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is. But we going to get this or we just ain’t going to push it,” Kanye said.

Previously, turning to his X handle, the 46-year-old, shared a tweet directed towards the Pink Friday 2 singer. The tweet included a screenshot where Kanye sent a text message to Nicki stating“Hi it’s Ye. May I call you about clearing new body on the new album”.

Kanye West holds Vultures listening party in Las Vegas

A Vegas party pulsated with music Thursday night, including Kanye West's fresh track "Timbo Freestyle" where the 46-year-old billionaire declared“You already know I’m impulsive/ and another baby is my end goal.” This comes after later in the night, Kanye West delved into sensitive topics like abortion and his custody battle with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during a lengthy outburst.