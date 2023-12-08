close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Nicki Minaj drops ‘Pink Friday 2’ tracklist on her birthday

Nicki Minaj drops ‘Pink Friday 2’ tracklist on her birthday

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 08, 2023 11:29 AM IST

Nicki Minaj teases her much-awaited album 'Pink Friday 2,' featuring an exciting lineup of collaborations with artists like Drake, J. Cole, Lil Uzi, and more

Nicki Minaj unveils the tracklist for her much-awaited album, ‘Pink Friday 2.’

This cover image released by Money/Republic Records shows “Pink Friday 2” by Nicki Minaj, releasing Dec. 8. (Young Money/Republic Records via AP)(AP)
This cover image released by Money/Republic Records shows “Pink Friday 2” by Nicki Minaj, releasing Dec. 8. (Young Money/Republic Records via AP)(AP)

The record is a treasure trove of 22 fresh tracks, featuring collaborations with a star-studded lineup including Drake, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Tate Kobang, Lourdiz, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, Skeng, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Future.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Earlier, Minaj postponed the release of ‘Pink Friday 2’ to December 8, coinciding with her 41st birthday. She shared this update with her followers during an Instagram live session, expressing her pride in the album.

“The new album date for this incredible body of work, that I am so proud of is on a special day to me and to the Barbz — it will come out on my birthday,” Minaj announced. "Pink Friday 2 I am so happy to announce will be out on my birthday.”

ALSO READ| Nicki Minaj cancels Chicago Jingle Ball lineup a day before the show, Lil Wayne steps in

Initially, the album was set to launch on October 20, but the date was shifted to November 17 and then to the final December release. While Minaj has not disclosed the reason for the second postponement, she hinted at “some really exciting news” on Twitter, promising to share the details with her fans later.

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for latest updates}

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out