Nicki Minaj drops ‘Pink Friday 2’ tracklist on her birthday

Nicki Minaj unveils the tracklist for her much-awaited album, ‘Pink Friday 2.’ This cover image released by Money/Republic Records shows “Pink Friday 2” by Nicki Minaj, releasing Dec. 8. (Young Money/Republic Records via AP)(AP)

The record is a treasure trove of 22 fresh tracks, featuring collaborations with a star-studded lineup including Drake, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Tate Kobang, Lourdiz, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, Skeng, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Future.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Earlier, Minaj postponed the release of ‘Pink Friday 2’ to December 8, coinciding with her 41st birthday. She shared this update with her followers during an Instagram live session, expressing her pride in the album.

“The new album date for this incredible body of work, that I am so proud of is on a special day to me and to the Barbz — it will come out on my birthday,” Minaj announced. "Pink Friday 2 I am so happy to announce will be out on my birthday.”

ALSO READ| Nicki Minaj cancels Chicago Jingle Ball lineup a day before the show, Lil Wayne steps in

Initially, the album was set to launch on October 20, but the date was shifted to November 17 and then to the final December release. While Minaj has not disclosed the reason for the second postponement, she hinted at “some really exciting news” on Twitter, promising to share the details with her fans later.

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for latest updates}