Nicki Minaj rants, 'I'm being punished' over Billboard slashing Pink Friday 2 sales

Billboard's new policy on bundled sales can derail Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 from achieving chart success. Using social media, the 41-year-old musician expressed her anger, claiming that Billboard estimated that her fan contest, which asked participants to provide proof of purchase, may cut record sales by 15%. Minaj's contest, intended to boost sales, inadvertently collided with the new rule, leaving her fans and the music industry at large wondering if the album's chart performance would be unfairly impacted. This cover image released by Money/Republic Records shows “Pink Friday 2” by Nicki Minaj, releasing Dec. 8. (Young Money/Republic Records via AP)(AP)

Also read: Will Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 top Billboard 200's No 1?

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Billboard to filter out 100K units out of 300 from Pink Friday 2 sales

The Barbie World crooner stated that despite Pink Friday 2 selling 300,000 copies in its first week of release, Billboard decided to pull 100,000 copies because she held a contest in which contestants had to provide proof that they had purchased four copies of the album.

The Super Bass singer said “They initially claimed 170-190 despite being aware it had already reached 200K. Subsequently, they stated 199 merely to prevent the number from reaching 2 in their expression. Although the count currently stands at 300, once they deduct 100K, you won't have any clearer understanding.”

She continued saying that she’s being punished for “Not signing a 360, Making great music, Having great fans And for not leaving the game so that their new Nicki's (who signed 360 deals) can be propped up to look as tho they are a lot more successful than they rlly are. Having too much power."

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 sales face a setback

Pink Friday 2, her second studio album, has collaborations with Drake, J. Cole, Future, Skeng, Skillibeng, 50 Cent, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and more. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in 2010. The recently released album also appeared to be headed in the right direction towards claiming another number one on the chart before running into problems.

Nicki hinted on social media among her fans that there was a problem with the Pink Friday 2 sales before disclosing the details. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the rapper, and singer said “been discussing my 100 barbz contest for months. they said billboard reached out to say they gon take away sales for me telling y'all about the 100 barbz thing. Can't wait until these next 6 hours are up so I can tell y'all some shit. You can give out millions in cashapp money tho. Lol. So barbz, me asking you to show PROOF of something that was already DELIVERED OR PURCHASED IS AGAINST THE RULES. SO pls disregard. Apologies.”

The singer's fans are now criticizing Billboard for what they perceive as unfair treatment, citing that they have not witnessed the platform taking similar actions against other artists.