Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz's joint album to drop on same day as Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have announced a joint album - Welcome 2 Collegrove, which is set to release on the same day as Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2. The release date for both albums is set for November 17. Recently, Wayne and Chainz also revealed the first single ‘Presha’ from their upcoming album. Welcome 2 Collegrove is the rappers' follow-up LP to their 2016 project Collegrove. Interestingly, the name of the album is a portmanteau of Chainz's hometown - College Park, Georgia, and Wayne's hometown - Hollygrove, Louisiana. Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 and Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz's Welcome 2 Collegrove are set to release on the same date(Instagram/Nicki Minaj/Lil Wayne)

Meanwhile, Pink Friday 2 marks Minaj's first album in five years. It is a sequel to her 2010 debut album Pink Friday, which included hits like ‘Super Bass’ and ‘Roman's Revenge’ featuring Eminem. From Minaj's fifth studio album, so far, two singles have been released - ‘Super Freaky Girl’ and ‘Last Time I Saw You’. Additionally, Minaj released a promotional song ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ on March 3. Only recently, she shared a teaser poster for her upcoming album on social media.

Before sharing the news of their first single ‘Presha’, Chainz and Wayne displayed their affectionate bond and friendship over the years in a series of pictures on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “It’s been a min.. we goin live tonight...” The post quickly went viral and garnered over 98.9K views. Since then both Nicki Minaj's fans and Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz's fans haven't been able to hold back their excitement. For hip-hop fans, this comes as big news considering all three artists are widely renowned performers in this genre, with a huge fan following. Pink Friday 2 has already amassed numbers in pre-sales as can be seen through various posts on X, formerly Twitter.

