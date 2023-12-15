Will Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 sit as Billboard 200's No 1?

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Nicki Minaj’s new album Pink Friday 2, and they were not disappointed. This cover image released by Money/Republic Records shows “Pink Friday 2” by Nicki Minaj, releasing Dec. 8. (Young Money/Republic Records via AP)(AP)

The album, which boasts guest appearances from Drake, J. Cole, and a sample of Billie Eilish, has received rave reviews from critics and listeners alike. It also seems to be on track to give Nicki her second No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart.

According to HitsDailyDouble's data, Pink Friday 2 is projected to sell 200,000 album units in its first week, which includes both streaming and pure sales. This would be Nicki’s best opening week since Pinkprint in 2014, which moved 244,000 units and debuted at No. 2 on the chart. Nicki’s second album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, was her first and only No. 1 debut so far, with 253,000 copies sold in its first week. Her first album, Pink Friday, reached No. 1 in its 11th week after starting at No. 2 with 375,000 units.

Nicki had a public meltdown when her fourth album, Queen, missed the top spot in 2018, selling 185,000 units and landing behind Travis Scott’s Astroworld. She accused Scott of using unfair tactics to boost his sales, such as bundling his album with merchandise and tour tickets. It seems that Nicki learned from that experience and used some creative strategies of her own to promote Pink Friday 2.

Nicki Minaj's late-night Twitch takeover with Kai Cenat

One of these strategies was to join streamer Kai Cenat on his Twitch channel for a surprise appearance. Nicki showed up in Atlanta around 3 a.m. on Thursday, December 14, and played some songs from her new album, including ‘FTCU.’ She also twerked to her track ‘Everybody’ featuring LIL UZI VERT, and chatted with Cenat about her music. She revealed that her song ‘Needles’ featuring Drake was originally meant for his album For All The Dogs, but he gave it to her instead.

“Originally it was for Drake’s album,” Nicki said. “Right when I got it for the first time I was like ‘I hope something happens and it ends up being on my album because I like it.’ And then what happened was at the end Drake when he had to turn in ‘For All The Dogs,’ he sent me two songs and anyway, to make a long story short, that same day he also told me ‘Hey, I’m not using ‘Needles’ for the album because it doesn’t fit the sonic vibe, do you want it?’ and I was like ‘F**k yes!!’”

The livestream attracted over 362,000 viewers, breaking Cenat’s previous record. Before she joined him, Nicki also dropped a new song called ‘Love Me Enough’ featuring Monica and Keyshia Cole. She had teased the collaboration on Instagram Live with the two singers over the weekend.

The song will be part of the deluxe edition of Pink Friday 2, which will also include her song with 50 Cent. The deluxe version will be released this Friday.