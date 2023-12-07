close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Paint the town pink: Nicki Minaj fans share stunning AI images of ‘Gag City’ ahead of Pink Friday 2 release

Paint the town pink: Nicki Minaj fans share stunning AI images of ‘Gag City’ ahead of Pink Friday 2 release

BySumanti Sen
Dec 07, 2023 12:06 PM IST

As fans were left wondering what Gag City would look like, they turned their imaginations into AI images

Nicki Minaj recently announced that her next album, Pink Friday 2, will be released this Friday, December 8. Back in September, she released the album cover showing her standing on what appears to be apink subway platform. A pink-tinted city features pink clouds.

Barbz, which Nicki's fans are known as, began sharing AI images from the fictional city, Gag City, as they waited for her album to drop (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP, @MAYAMlNAJ/X)
Barbz, which Nicki’s fans are known as, began sharing AI images from the fictional city, Gag City, as they waited for her album to drop (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP, @MAYAMlNAJ/X)

On Wednesday, December 6, she wrote on X, “As we begin to prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up & your seat belts are tightly fastened. The captain has activated the “no bathroom” sign. If you look out the window, you’ll begin to see the beauty…clear waters, pink dolphins…#GagCity #PF2”.

Barbz, which Nicki’s fans are known as, began sharing AI images from the fictional city, Gag City, as they waited for her album to drop. The name of the city comes from the word “gagged,” sometimes used to refer to something, generally a celebrity, as stunning or beautiful. As fans were left wondering what the city would look like, they turned their imaginations into AI images.

Nicki announced the name of her upcoming album on June 29. Taking to X, she shared a pink-wigged photo of herself, writing, “Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes.

“MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23-,” she added. “and she shall be called: #PinkFriday2”. The release date was later changed.

Nicki added, “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

As fans anticipate the album, here’s a look at some amazing AI images of Gag City:

