Ketamine found in Matthew Perry's system: What is infusion therapy and its effects?

The unexpected death of Matthew Perry, a beloved star of the popular sitcom FRIENDS, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Perry was discovered dead in his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his passing. The autopsy report, released on Friday, revealed that he succumbed to the "acute effects of ketamine." FILE PHOTO: U.S. actor Matthew Perry watches the Los Angeles Lakers NBA game against the Seattle Supersonics in Los Angeles November 3, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo(REUTERS)

How did Matthew Perry of FRIENDS die?

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office released an autopsy report on December 16, attributing Matthew Perry's cause of death to the "acute effects of ketamine." Additional factors contributing to his demise were listed as "drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects." For the unversed, Perry, who died on October 28, was found unconscious in his Los Angeles home's hot pool.

What is ketamine infusion therapy?

Following 19 months of sobriety, actor Matthew Perry sadly passed away while undergoing “ketamine infusion therapy”. As per the toxicology report, the therapy session had taken place approximately a week and a half before his death. While the medical examiner confirmed that ketamine's effects are short-lived, “the source of the ketamine found in Perry's system remains unclear.”

Ketamine is used to treat depression

Pacific Neuroscience Institute claims, “Ketamine therapy is used to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, end-of-life distress, chronic pain, drug/alcohol problems, and more.”

No foul play in Matthew Perry’s death

While Matthew Perry's death was ruled accidental and unrelated to suspicious activity, questions remain surrounding the presence of ketamine in his system. His blood contained much higher levels than the trace amounts discovered in his stomach as per the medical reports. Given that ketamine leaves the body quickly (3–4 hours), this discrepancy raises the possibility of exposure outside of his regular infusion routine. Unfortunately, the exact source of this ketamine exposure remains a mystery that the autopsy report was unable to solve.