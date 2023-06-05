Kanye West, ‘wife’ Bianca Censori grab attention in equally 'bizarre' looks for church service. See pics

Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori were spotted in unique black outfits as they headed to church in Los Angeles on Sunday. The rapper, also known as Ye, is no stranger to dividing the internet with his statements, but his latest look has many scratching their heads. Photos of Kanye with Bianca Censori are all over social media as they attended Sunday church in what are being termed as 'bizarre' outfits. Also read: Bianca Censori unveils secret in TikTok video, confirms marriage to Kanye West

What Kanye and Bianca Censori wore

Bianca Censori is reportedly Kanye West's new wife after Kim Kardashian. (Pics LinkedIn File Photo)

Kanye, who was previously married to Kim Kardashian, wore a black T-shirt, which had 'Polizei', German word for police written on the back in white. The T-shirt also featured huge shoulder pads. He also wore a matching pair of black leggings.

Meanwhile, Bianca had her entire head, neck, arms, and hands covered in a black see-through outfit. Around her shoulders, her dress featured a large piece of fabric shaped like a bucket. Along with her black outfit, she wore matching high-heeled boots.

What social media users said about the looks

Sharing their photos on Instagram, Just Jared wrote, "Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori wore a unique, full nylon material dress, while heading to a Sunday church service in LA."

A person commented on the post, "Looks like a hostage situation." Another person seemed worried, writing, "This is not weird anymore, or funny. It is actually worrying. And it is not about the outfit, is their whole dynamic or performance or whatever you wanna call this." A person also said, "This is just bizarre. So weird, both of them look equally strange!"

Sharing their photo, a Twitter user said, "Kanye West with his wife Bianca (confused face emoji)." One more person tweeted, "I don’t EVER want to hear another word out of you Kanye West stans (laughing emojis)."

Who is Bianca Censori, Kanye's 'wife'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, a Yeezy architectural designer, 'got married' in a non-legally binding ceremony in January, as per a 2023 Page Six report. Bianca in a recent TikTok video also confirmed her marriage to Kanye.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Bianca has worked for Yeezy since 2020. As per another recent report by The US Sun, a source was quoted as having said about her marriage with Kanye, “Things are going well for them in their marriage. They both seem extremely well-suited and happy together.”

Kanye's previous relationships

Kanye was earlier married to entrepreneur and reality TV personality Kim Kardashian. In February 2021, Kim had filed for divorce from Kanye. The two share four children, and had married in 2014. Kanye had been linked to multiple women since Kim and his divorce proceedings began. The former couple officially divorced in November 2022 after more than eight years of marriage.

Following their separation, according to a 2021 report by People magazine, Kanye began dating model Irina Shayk in June 2021. In August 2021, it was reported that the two had ended the relationship. Kanye then reportedly dated actor Julia Fox for a few months, between December 2021 and February 2022. After her, Kanye reportedly dated model Chaney Jones for a few months, before news of his wedding with Bianca broke.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.