Former Stray Kids' member Kim Woojin aces Shah Rukh Khan's hook step as he dances to Chaleya during India tour. Watch

Singer, ex Stray Kids' member Kim Woojin is all over the internet after his first performance in Delhi during his ongoing India tour. He has created a place for himself in the hearts of his Indian fans after surprising them with a performance to Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Chaleya from the film Jawan. Also read: BTS' Jungkook responds after fans request him to visit India

Kim Woojin performs Chaleya

Kim Woojin kickstarted his India tour with a bang.

In the video, Woojin is seen taking to the centre of the stage during his performance and grooving to Chaleya. He nailed the signature dance steps. He wore a white T-shirt with a red jacket and distressed jeans.

He was joined by his background dancers for a brief but memorable performance. His performance was met with loud cheers from the audience. The viral video features fans shouting and screaming in happiness.

Reacting to the video, someone wrote on X, “Srk stardom.” “This is the reason we call Shah Rukh Khan a global superstar,” added another. Someone also mentioned, “Koreans are highly intelligent and hardworking; they know exactly where to strike and how to win over their audience. That's why they have become so famous and have crafted themselves as a major entertainment industry in such a short time.”

Following the massive response from fans, Kim Woojin took to his Instagram account and posted a dance video, grooving to Chaleya again. Chaleya is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. It features Shah Rukh with Nayanthara from Jawan.

Kim Woojin will be performing next in Dimapur. He is also slated to perform in Bengaluru and Mumbai. For his fans in Mumbai, he will be hosting a mini concert followed by a meet-and-greet.

The singer was launched by JYP Entertainment as a member of Stray Kids following the survival show in 2017. Two years later, he left and group and signed with 10x Entertainment. He made his solo debut and released his first mini-album The Moment : A Minor in 2021.

