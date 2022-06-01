KK: Not winning an award doesn’t affect me

“It’s been a great journey,” KK said with a smile when we sat down for an interview in 2016 at the Hindustan Times Mumbai office. The singer had completed two decades in the Hindi film industry. Edited excerpts from the interview:

You’ve sang a lot for films. What’s your career plan going forward?

When you sing others musicians’ tunes for 20 years, you tend to get lost as a musician. Now, I feel like exploring myself more as an independent musician. When you have done a lot of good work, there comes a point when you want to utilise the experience you have garnered to better yourself and your music. I want to do that.

While you’ve been nominated for several awards, you’ve only won a few. Does that bother you?

It doesn’t. As a singer, I haven’t felt any lesser by not getting an award. Winning or not winning an award doesn’t affect me. I just like to do my work in the best possible manner. I am happy getting good songs. I am happy not getting awards (laughs).

You’ve kept a low profile in Bollywood for a while now…

I’ve always taken playback easy. I don’t believe in doing something just for the heck of it. I feel kaam aayega toh kar lenge (if work comes, I will do it). But, I really enjoy working with the newer Bollywood composers.

In the past, it was believed that it’s difficult to sustain in the industry if a musician doesn’t get enough work. But these days, even reality show artistes, who were once famous, manage to do shows and have a good life. Has survival in the industry become easier?

I feel the younger talent getting fame and recognition has helped. If you talk about reality TV show artistes, they start performing at corporate shows and smaller gigs at lower costs, and eventually earn more over the years. People want good talent in lesser money. So, no one runs out of work. Talking about survival in the industry, it’s subjective. If you’ve come here only to perform and have a good life, it’s fine. But if you want to make a mark as a playback singer, not getting work might become depressing.

