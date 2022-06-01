KK's college bandmate recalls how singer sold typewriters, sang in hotels during early days: 'Not a great experience'

Singer KK died on Tuesday after his concert in Kolkata. The 53-year-old performed at Nazrul Mancha for a college event, post which he complained of uneasiness and chest pain. KK was rushed to a hospital; but was declared dead on arrival. Tributes for the popular singer poured in from across the country. On Wednesday, KK’s former college bandmate Gautam Chikermane shared some memories of the singer, and how he handled struggle in the initial days of his career. Also read: KK death news live updates: Singer's music teacher remembers him, says 'it's heartbreaking to say goodbye'

KK, full name Krishnakumar Kunnath, was born in Delhi in 1968, and rose to fame with the song Tadap Tadap Ke from the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The same year, he also released his successful album Pal. However, KK’s tryst with music began in Delhi’s Kirori Mal College, where he was the lead singer for the college band Horizon, of which Gautam was also a member. On Wednesday, Gautam shared, “KK was our lead singer and drummer. With Julius, Franz, Tom, Sandeep and I, we were Horizon, the college band at KMC.”

In a long Twitter thread, Gautam recounted how KK moved to Mumbai to pursue music professionally, and how the late singer told him about his struggles when the two met in the late 1990s, when KK was still trying to find his feet in Bollywood. Gautam tweeted, “He told me how, when life hit him, he began to sell typewriters for a living. His soul couldn’t take it, his swadharma (passion) lay in a parallel universe — in chords and beats; melodies and lyrics; lights, sounds and performances.”

Gautam added that KK soon left his job for a career in music but it wasn’t the end of his struggles. “He left the job and started singing in hotels. He said it was not a great experience to have people eating and drinking while the band sang. After 10 minutes or so, he said, ‘we would play for ourselves. That kept us going’.”

He added, “Bombay was the next logical destination and Bollywood and the ad industry his arenas of expression. He told me about his struggles and successes, challenges and victories. He told me stories about musicians and breaks, voice modulations and practice sessions.”

However, Gautam said that even though he had begun to get work by then, KK was still unsure whether he would find his place in the entertainment industry. He wrote, “We stood at the end of Marine Drive and he said, you know I came here and stood exactly here on this spot and looked at these lights and wondered if Bombay would give me space. It did — Bombay became Mumbai and our KK became India’s KK.”

Over the years, KK carved a niche for himself singing various love songs. He was also known for his energetic stage performances. After his death on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan expressed their grief on social media. Many of KK’s colleagues from the music fraternity like Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Harshdeep Kaur, and Vishal Dadlani shared their memories with him.

