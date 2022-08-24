KK's daughter Taamara says she and her mom couldn’t listen to his songs after singer's death: 'We would keep crying'

Late singer KK's daughter Taamara has revealed that after her father's death, she and her mother Jyothy Krishna cried listening to his songs. In an interview, KK's son Nakul recalled that he was working on an arrangement of Pal with KK for over a year. After KK heard him sing it, the singer had said that they 'would record it after coming back from Kolkata'. (Also Read | KK's daughter Taamara pens note for late singer on his birth anniversary)

KK died on May 31 this year after he fell ill while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He had to be rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Speaking with News 18, Taamara said, "The first two weeks after dad passed away, mom and I couldn’t listen to his songs because it was too hard for us. We would keep crying. The lyrics of his songs felt like he was talking to us. But Nakul started singing so much that we got used to it. Now when I sing, I feel like I’m communicating with dad."

Nakul added, "Initially the vibe in our house was sombre as people would and talk about the same things. When I started singing, everyone started feeling good. I began singing as a way to uplift everyone’s mood. I was working on an arrangement of Pal with dad over the last year and a half. Three weeks before he passed away, he heard me singing a bit of it. He was excited! He told me that we would record it after coming back from Kolkata. He used to ask me to sing more but I would tell him that I would do that after learning composition, production and theory on instruments. After dad went, I started singing because I felt that was the only way to connect with him. Slowly, my voice started opening up and my tears gave way into songs."

On Tuesday, Taamara shared a heartfelt note on Instagram with an old picture on KK's 54th birth anniversary. She wrote, "Happy birthday dad, gonna miss wishing you 500 times today. And miss waking up and eating cake with you, hope you're eating as much cake as you want to up there. And don't worry we're not gonna let mom feel sad today, we'll annoy her so she's angry. Hope you can hear us sing tonight dad, it's all for you." In the picture, baby Taamara fed her dad cake while holding her mother's hand.

Jyothy shared a throwback picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts." In the picture, young KK hugged his wife while sitting on a bed. Popularly known as KK, Krishnakumar Kunnath, was best known for his songs, like Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om, Zindagi Do Pal Ki from Kites and more.

