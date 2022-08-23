KK's wife Jyothy Krishna shares their unseen picture on his birth anniversary: 'Miss you so much, it hurts'

On KK's 54th birth anniversary, his wife Jyothy Krishna remembered him on social media. She shared an old photograph of them on Instagram and penned a sweet note. KK died on May 31 due to heart attack while he was performing in Kolkata. Also Read: Rare pictures of KK from his 1989 North Korea concert, wedding with Jyothy Krishna and more

Sharing the picture, Jyothy wrote, “Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts.” In the photo, KK held Jyothy close as they got clicked.

Jyothy Krishna remembers KK on his birthday.

One fan commented, “Happy birthday legend KK. Still won't accept that you are not here with us. We will celebrate you always, your legacy is imperishable." Another one said, “Happy Birthday ‘childhood’.” Many more remembered KK and wished him in the comments section.

KK had said that he first saw Jyothy when he was in Class 6. They later dated for years before tying the knot in 1991, before he even started his career. They have two children together - Nakul and Taamara, who recently recreated their late father KK's song Yaaron.

On May 31, KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour. Officials said he was 'feeling heavy' after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed. He was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

KK's first Bollywood song was Chhod Aye Hum from the film Maachis, but he gained recognition from his song Tadap Tadap in 1999. He has sung in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. Some of his best works include Tu Aashiqui Hai from Jhankaar Beats, for which he received a National Award, It's The Time To Disco from Kal Ho Naa Ho, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai from Gangster - A Love Story, and Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno.

