K-pop stars The Rose and Eric Nam will join Jonas Brothers, Halsey for Lollapalooza India tour

Lolla’s are coming to India for the second time. Lollapalooza India 2024 is definitely one of the much-awaited musical gigs in India. Following a successful first edition, the country is gearing up to play home to the international music festival for two years running. This season, global performers will be included in the star-studded lineup, including K-pop idols Eric Nam and The Rose. For the unversed Jackson Wang of Got7 visited India last year to headline the act. Check out the entire lineup in the section below.

The Rose and Eric Nam to headline Lollapalooza India 2024

American K-pop band The Rose is a bilingual band known for their versatility and exceptional talents. The band includes Kim Woo Sung, Park Do Joon, Lee Ha Joon, and Lee Jae Hyeong as its lead members. On the other hand, K-pop soloist Eric Nam known for his songs such as Spring Love, Cave Me In, Honestly, and more is also slated to perform at the second edition of Lollapalooza India.

Lollapalooza India 2024 lineup

This year, the star-studded lineup includes the Jonas Brothers (Nick, Kevin, and Joe) alongside Halsey, Sting, OneRepublic, and so on. For the audience looking for an immediate adrenaline rush, American singer and rapper Lauv is set to grace the stage. rock Keane, Jungle, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa, and Caribou are just a few of the renowned artists performing at the event. The lineup also includes some famous Indian musicians such as When Chai Met Toast, Parekh & Singh, and Anoushka Shankar.

Lollapalooza India 2024 date, venue, ticketing and more

The two days of the music event are set for January 27 and 28 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course. The BookMyShow website will handle ticket sales for the event once more. The pricing range for tickets is 10,999 to 49,999 INR, which is almost the same as it was last year.