Stray Kids’ Lee Know donates 100 million won to Nepal flash flood relief, hopes to bring ‘a little strength’

Stray Kids member Lee Know has extended a helping hand to families hit by the devastating floods in Nepal. The K-pop star donated 100 million won (around US $72,600) to support emergency relief efforts and help affected communities begin rebuilding their lives. Lee Know made the donation through World Vision on August 28 and asked for the money to be used for immediate relief as well as livelihood support for families whose lives have been disrupted by the floods.

Lee Know shares message of support

K-pop star Lee Know donated 100 million won (around US $72,600) to support emergency relief efforts and help affected communities begin rebuilding their lives. (JYP Entertainment)

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Speaking through his agency JYP Entertainment, Lee Know said he hoped his contribution could provide some comfort to people facing an extremely difficult situation. “I hope my support can offer a little strength to those going through this difficult time. I sincerely hope that those affected by the floods and everyone working on relief efforts in the field can return to peaceful daily life as soon as possible,” Lee Know said, as translated by The Chosun Daily.

World Vision will use the donation to help families forced from their homes by the floods, providing them with food, temporary shelter, clean water and basic sanitation.

Lee Know has a long history of charity

Deep Dive How will Lee Know's donation be utilized for the Nepal flood relief? Lee Know's donation of 100 million won will be used by World Vision to provide immediate relief, including food, temporary shelter, clean water, and basic sanitation to families affected by the floods. What motivated Lee Know to donate to the Nepal flood relief efforts? Lee Know expressed his hope that his contribution could offer comfort and strength to those facing difficulties due to the floods, reflecting his long-standing commitment to charitable causes. What is the current situation regarding the Nepal floods and relief efforts? The floods have caused significant devastation in Nepal, with a rising death toll and many families requiring urgent assistance. Rescue operations are ongoing, with international aid being mobilized to provide relief.

Lee Know has quietly maintained a strong connection with charitable causes over the years. He has been sponsoring children through World Vision since 2014, and his latest contribution is another step in his long-running association with the organisation.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2024, he donated 100 million won through World Vision towards efforts to tackle the global food crisis. On his birthday last year, he made two more donations of 100 million won each. One went to Samsung Medical Center in Seoul to support patients with serious illnesses, while the other was donated to cat rescue organisation Nabiya Saranghae for the treatment and care of abandoned cats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2024, he donated 100 million won through World Vision towards efforts to tackle the global food crisis. On his birthday last year, he made two more donations of 100 million won each. One went to Samsung Medical Center in Seoul to support patients with serious illnesses, while the other was donated to cat rescue organisation Nabiya Saranghae for the treatment and care of abandoned cats. {{/usCountry}}

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Stray Kids continue their global run

Lee Know’s latest donation comes as Stray Kids remain in the middle of a packed schedule. The group dropped their EP This & That on August 7, which went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. They are also busy with their Run It world tour, which kicked off at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on July 25.

Nepal continues to deal with devastating floods

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The floods have caused extensive damage across affected parts of Nepal, leaving thousands of families in urgent need of assistance. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, around 10,000 households require immediate relief. Hindustan Times has been reporting about the devasting flash floods.

The death toll has risen to at least 800, with more than 3,000 people still unaccounted for. Nepal’s foreign ministry said 886 people have been rescued so far, as teams continue search and rescue operations across the affected areas. Among those reported missing are around 400 foreign nationals.

The situation remains tense as residents in parts of Nepal have received fresh flood alerts on their mobile phones. The warnings were issued after water levels in the Bhotekoshi River rose, with Chinese authorities alerting Nepal about increased water flow upstream, the Associated Press reported. Officials have also warned of a “high risk of flash floods” in the Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts.