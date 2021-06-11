KRK warns Mika Singh after watching his diss track against him: 'Now wait for my videos '

Kamaal R Khan has reacted to Mika Singh's diss track on him, KRK Kutta. On Friday, Mika released the track on YouTube with the singer hurling abuses at the self-proclaimed singer. The song has been sung by Mika and the singer, along with Shaarib Toshi, have composed the track. The music video features the general public with a cameo by Vindu Dara Singh.

Reacting to Mika Singh's video, Kamaal R Khan (KRK) tweeted, "I have watched the song of #Mika about me. I am thankful to him for making it. I am thankful to bookie (as per Mumbai police record) #VinduDaraSingh also for featuring in the song. I am thankful to #MeToo master #ToshiShabri for giving music. Now wait for my videos about all of them."

KRK tweets and deletes his reaction to Mika Singh's diss track.

Ahead of the music video's release, KRK had challenged Mika on Twitter. Reacting to the teaser video of KRK Kutta, which was released on Thursday, KRK tweeted, "Itna Bhaunkta Kyon hai, Agar Aukaat Nahi Hai Song release Karne Ki (Why are you barking if you don't have the guts to release the song)? Darr Mat, Bindaas Release Kar! Main Chahta Hoon Ki Tu Ek Baar song Release Karde! Fir Dekh (Don't be scared, release the song. I want you to. But just wait and watch)!"

Mika has been involved in a Twitter feud with KRK for a while now. It began after the singer sided with Salman Khan over his legal action against KRK. Salman's lawyers have filed a defamation case against KRK over his allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor. However, the self-proclaimed critic claims he's being targeted for his negative review of Radhe.

In an interview with a leading daily, Mika said, "A lot of actors have complained to me about KRK in the past and I had even yelled at him several times, even when he had spoken wrongly about Sara Ali Khan. I have a good relationship with Salman bhai but at the same time, it is my responsibility to call out wrong things, since I am a part of the same industry. Everyone should have united and spoken out much before."