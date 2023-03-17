Kumar Sanu rarely listens to own songs: 'Faults may 'haunt'

Kumar Sanu has said that listening to his own songs is not something he does too often, adding that he fears he may spot something wrong with the way he sang a song. He ruled Bollywood songs in the 90s and continues to command a huge fan following. (Also read: Kumar Sanu: 25 saal kya? 50-100 saal baad bhi iss film ka music fresh hi lagega)

Kumar Sanu has been in the film industry for more than three decades.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar Sanu has sung more than twenty one thousand songs in various languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Manipuri, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Odia and English, among many others.

Kumar Sanu told Indian Express in an interview, "But it’s funny, I rarely listen to my own songs! If my daughter plays my songs, I might hear them but otherwise I never play my songs! I feel if I spot something wrong, it will haunt me again. So out of fear, I never revisit my songs. People hear them, have been listening to them for more than three decades, that’s enough for me.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this week, Kumar Sanu had revealed that the title track of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) and Tum Par Hum Hain Atke Yaara from the same film are very close to his heart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a 2021 interview to Hindustan Times, Kumar Sanu had named a few songs that he were on his playlist at the time. He first said, “Please write from your side. I don't know. I do not listen to new songs.” When suggested that he could name old songs, and even his own numbers, the singer added, “Okay, my own songs? Ab Tere Bin (Aashiqui), Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain (Pardes), Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jae (Jurm), Kuch Na Kaho (1942 A Love Story) and Naraaz Savera Hai (Sangharsh).”

He first started his career as Sanu Bhattacharya from 1984. He also sang for the 1986 Bangladeshi film Teen Kanya, and had his Bollywood debut with Hero Hiralal in 1988. Soon, he was one of the most sought-after singers in the Hindi film industry and sang hit songs for films such as Aashiqui, Saajan, Deewana, Baazigar and 1942: A Love Story. Recently, he made a comeback with Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar's Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.