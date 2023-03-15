Kumar Sanu: 25 saal kya? 50-100 saal baad bhi iss film ka music fresh hi lagega

Singer Kumar Sanu holds the two songs he recorded for Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) — the film’s title track and Tum Par Hum Hain Atke Yaara — close to his heart. “The film marked my first collaboration with (composer) Himesh Reshammiya. Od Li Chunariya was my first song with Himesh and it became a hit. After that, we recorded many songs together. I had a great time recording Od Li Chunariya. Himesh was very young at that time and I was quite seasoned. But he surprised me with his prowess and command over melody,” says Sanu.

Still from the movie Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

From O O Jaane Jaana to Deewana Main Chala — the songs of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya continue to be loved even today. Explaining why, Sanu says, “All the songs of the album were melodious with simple and beautiful lyrics. That’s why the songs can be sung by anyone and seem fresh even today. 25 saal kya, 50-100 saal baad bhi iss film ka music fresh hi lagega.”

The singer adds that besides having fun while recording the tracks, the fact that the film’s lead actor, Salman Khan, loved his work made it even more memorable. “Tum Par Hum Hain Atke Yaara was loved by Salman ji. He praised the song and that’s a memory that stands out for me,” Sanu recounts.