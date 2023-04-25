Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K reveals she was depressed as a teen due to online trolls: 'I self-harmed'

Singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K recently opened up about her struggle with online trolls when she was a teen. She said she was depressed and harmed herself after she fell prey to those commenting on her while growing up. She called it her biggest mistake in life. Also read: Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K says she faced racism in ‘western countries’: 'I would come back home crying’

When Kumar Sanu's daughter struggled with depression.

Kumar Sanu married his first wife Rita Bhattacharya in 1980s and had three children--Jiko, Jassi and Jaan Kumar Sanu. In 1994, he divorced from Rita and later tied the knot with Saloni Bhattacharya. Shannon K is the singer's adoptive daughter with Saloni. They also have a child named Ana.

Talking about her dark phase in life, Shannon told India Today, “I was 14 or 15 years old and I was fresh on social media. So, I was fresh baked to all the trolls who commented anything on me. At that time, I was very naïve and vulnerable so I took it all very seriously. That was my biggest mistake. It got so much into my head that I went into depression and I self-harmed. It was a very hard and dark phase.”

“Fortunately, I had my family and friends to pull me out of that darkness. That was a really large lesson I learnt from there. Now, I want to be able to help all the others out there who are struggling. I want to tell them that there is light at the end of the tunnel because I have been through that as well,” she added.

Shannon started her career as a singer with the pop single A Long Time in 2018. She later debuted as an actor in the Hollywood movie The Big Feed, which released in 2020. Currently, she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Vivek Sharma's film Chal Zindagi.

HELPLINE INFO:If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

