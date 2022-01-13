Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K says she faced racism in ‘western countries’: 'I would come back home crying’

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K has said in a new interview that she faced racism in US and in UK, where she spent her growing up years. She has said that she shifted to London, with her mother, at a very young age and that is where she took her music training.

"I face a lot of mental stress in real life, I have been bullied a lot in my childhood. We often face racism in the western countries. I remember I was made to feel like a lesser being when I went for auditions because I was different from most of the people around. I was too young to handle it all well. I would come back home crying, and my confidence was often shattered due to these incidences. I had to prove myself, not just as an artist, but also as a human being," she told Dainik Bhaskar.

The young singer added, "I have now learned to deal with it. I wish to make a song about it someday and help promote the Indian culture in all corners of the world."

Shannon made her debut with the pop single A Long Time, written and produced by singer Justin Bieber’s frequent collaborator, Jason Poo Bea Boyd. She also collaborated with music producer Kyle Townsend for an anti-bullying song titled Give Me Your Hand. The song was co-written by Shannon's younger sister Annabel. Shannon also collaborated with Sonu Nigam for a song titled OMT in 2018.

In 2018, the Bollywood singer talked about adopting Shannon. “I never wanted to disclose this as I was scared of what the society would think. I wasn’t sure how they were going to see this. But since now this is out, I’m really proud of Shannon. It doesn’t matter if she is my real daughter or not,” an ANI report quoted Kumar Sanu as saying.

He added, “She is very hardworking and has already achieved so much in her life. A lot of people in Hollywood know me because of her and that is a matter of pride of our family.”

