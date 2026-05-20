Kylie Minogue reveals she was diagnosed with cancer again in 2021: ‘Don’t feel obliged to tell the world’

Pop icon and actor Kylie Minogue has shared that she has been quietly battling cancer since 2021 after being diagnosed with the disease for a second time, nearly two decades after overcoming her first cancer scare.

Kylie Minogue’s private cancer battle

Kylie Minogue was 36 years old when she received her first breast cancer diagnosis. (AFP)

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The 57-year-old pop sensation opened up about the previously undisclosed diagnosis in her new self-titled Netflix documentary, which premiered on Tuesday.

“My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself … Not like the first time. Thankfully, I got through it. Again. And all is well. Hey, who knows what’s around the corner, but pop music nurtures me … my passion for music is greater than ever,” Kylie said, referring to her highly publicised first treatment.

She added that after her treatment, she struggled “to find the right time” to announce it publicly, including after the huge success of her Grammy-winning 2023 single Padam Padam.

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{{^usCountry}} Kylie shared, “I don’t feel obliged to tell the world, and actually I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person. I didn’t want to leave the house again at one point. Padam Padam opened so many doors for me but on the inside I knew that cancer wasn’t just a blip in my life. And I really just wanted to say what happened so I can let go of it. I’d sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, ‘now’s the time’, but I kept it to myself.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kylie shared, “I don’t feel obliged to tell the world, and actually I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person. I didn’t want to leave the house again at one point. Padam Padam opened so many doors for me but on the inside I knew that cancer wasn’t just a blip in my life. And I really just wanted to say what happened so I can let go of it. I’d sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, ‘now’s the time’, but I kept it to myself.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She confessed that her 2023 song Story, from her album Tension, refers to that period of her life. The lyrics of the song are: I had a secret that I kept to myself … Turn another page, baby take the stage. More about Kylie Minogue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She confessed that her 2023 song Story, from her album Tension, refers to that period of her life. The lyrics of the song are: I had a secret that I kept to myself … Turn another page, baby take the stage. More about Kylie Minogue {{/usCountry}}

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Kylie was 36 years old when she received her first breast cancer diagnosis. In response, she cancelled the remaining dates on her Showgirl greatest hits tour and pulled out of her headlining gig at Glastonbury festival that year to start her cancer treatments in Melbourne. She was declared cancer-free in 2006.

In 2008, she said that she had originally been misdiagnosed, mentioning, "My message to all of you and everyone at home is, because someone is in a white coat and using big medical instruments, doesn’t necessarily mean they’re right … I am in the very best of hands now, but it is a fact that my initial diagnosis was that I was alright, and had nothing to worry about.”

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She returned to music with the 2007 album X, which produced three UK Top 10 singles: 2 Hearts, Wow and In My Arms.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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