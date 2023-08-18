Lana Del Rey fans get knocked over at concert in domino effect. Watch

At the most recent concert of pop singer Lana Del Rey in Mexico, an unexpected domino effect knocked out a number of fans. The video of the incident has now emerged on social media and is going viral after being shared by the X account Pop Base. Lana was performing in Mexico as part of her international Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Tour 2023. (Also read: 'Dress is Blue', how fans preempted Taylor Swift's 'new gift' at Los Angeles concert)

Domino effect at concert

Lana Del Rey performed in Mexico for the third time in her career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video that has been shared by Pop Base on X, a number of fans were seen stumbling and falling down due to a swift domino effect that arrived from the other end. People were holding their mobile screens to record the concert, fell down and screamed as a sudden rush hit them out of the blue.

Lana's show in Mexico

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, this was Lana's third time performing in Mexico City. On Tuesday, her show at the Foro Sol was attended by 65,000 attendees, as per the promoter Ocesa. The Young and Beautiful singer looked stunning in a white dress as she belted out 23 of her songs during the course of the concert, from Arcadia to Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

A few weeks ago, the singer surprised unassuming fans as she was seen working as a waitress at a Waffle House in Alabama. A fan account of the singer posted a video on Instagram where Lana was seen serving customers from behind a counter at a Waffle House restaurant.

Lana also performed at the Glastonbury Festival in June where she arrived 30 minutes late, owing to which her headline set was shortened due to timing constraints. She addressed the crowd, and apologized for the setback. “I was so f***ing late that I am about to rush this set to death. If they cut power, I’m super f***ing sorry, my hair takes so long to do. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go,” she said. Her microphone was cut off at midnight while she was singing the hit song Video Games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.