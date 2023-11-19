Lara Rajagopalan: Meet HYBE’s first Indian-origin K-pop idol, set to debut in KATSEYE

HYBE, the K-pop mogul has announced the final lineup of its 6 members girl group KATSEYE. The official profile of the pre-debut girl group was unveiled on November 18, showcasing a diverse lineup representing four different countries: the Philippines, the USA, South Korea, and Switzerland. Two brilliant Indian vocalists were among the top 20 competitors at the start, and one of them advanced to the finals. Meet Lara Rajagopalan, the Los Angeles-based Indian-American musician who has qualified as a finalist for KATSEYE.

Who is LARA Rajagopalan in KATSEYE?

LARA RAJ(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HYBE and Universal Music Group collaborated to form KATSEYE, which will debut under the Geffen Records umbrella. The members Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae were selected through a cutthroat survival show competition- The Debut: Dream Academy.

LARA Rajagopalan is one of the six members of KATSEYE

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Hi, I am Lara Raj. I'm 17 and I'm Indian from LA." said the new girl group member during a press conference.New York-born Lara Raj is a gifted actor, singer, and dancer. She started training in acting, dancing, and singing at the age of four. She is best known for her appearance on NBC's The Blacklist.

Lara was also featured in Michelle Obama's Global Girls Alliance video. She secured the second position during the final lineup selection. Lara is fluent in English and Tamil and can turn heads with her impeccable fashion choices. K-pop idol in making was born on November 3rd and is currently 17 years old.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition, Lara Raj modeled for a 2017 Macy's campaign. She co-hosted the American Heart Association's 'Go Red For Women' campaign. One can see her cover songs and dance videos on her Instagram. For the unversed, The number of entries received exceeded 120,000 prior to the selection of 20 participants for the audition session. More details about the group’s debut is awaited.