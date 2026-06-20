LE SSERAFIM on collaborating with Guru Randhawa on Boompala, Supergirl song and India concert | Exclusive Interview

There is a reason India has increasingly become part of the global music conversation. Over the past few years, artists have steadily built passionate fan communities across the country. And if K-pop group LE SSERAFIM have anything to say about it, India is no longer just another market on the map; it is a destination they are actively thinking about.

LE SSERAFIM reveals how Guru Randhawa remix and DC's Supergirl crossover are rewriting their K-pop blueprint.(Hybe)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fresh off the release of their second studio album PUREFLOW pt.1, the five-member K-pop group, composed of KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are entering one of the biggest eras of their career. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, became their fifth Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200, and sold more than half a million physical copies in its opening week.

While PUREFLOW pt.1 is largely about embracing vulnerability and finding strength in fear, it has also opened the door to some unexpected global collaborations. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the members spoke about discovering Bollywood, working with Indian singer Guru Randhawa, connecting with Indian fans, and why they are eager to bring a LE SSERAFIM concert to India someday ahead of World Music Day 2026.

Bompala meets India

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At the heart of this new era is their focus track BOOMPALA, a song that samples the globally ubiquitous pop-culture artefact Macarena to deliver a message of letting go of fear and stress through dance. To push the track's celebratory energy into a truly global space, LE SSERAFIM teamed up with renowned Indian musician Guru Randhawa for a special remix. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the heart of this new era is their focus track BOOMPALA, a song that samples the globally ubiquitous pop-culture artefact Macarena to deliver a message of letting go of fear and stress through dance. To push the track's celebratory energy into a truly global space, LE SSERAFIM teamed up with renowned Indian musician Guru Randhawa for a special remix. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} For the members, the collaboration was a masterclass in organic, cross-cultural synergy. Speaking on the track's evolution, HONG EUNCHAE noted, “It was our first time collaborating with an artist from India, and we wanted to preserve the celebratory energy that BOOMPALA already had while also incorporating a sense of boldness and vibrancy that are characteristic of Indian pop music.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the members, the collaboration was a masterclass in organic, cross-cultural synergy. Speaking on the track's evolution, HONG EUNCHAE noted, “It was our first time collaborating with an artist from India, and we wanted to preserve the celebratory energy that BOOMPALA already had while also incorporating a sense of boldness and vibrancy that are characteristic of Indian pop music.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She adds, “What was especially impressive to me was how our different musical backgrounds came together so naturally within a single track. It felt like the song evolved beyond a simple collaboration and expanded into something that resembles a global festival.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She adds, “What was especially impressive to me was how our different musical backgrounds came together so naturally within a single track. It felt like the song evolved beyond a simple collaboration and expanded into something that resembles a global festival.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This fascination with Indian entertainment runs deep within the group. Japanese member KAZUHA shared her own experience diving into the country's cinematic and musical landscapes. She says, “When I watched Bollywood films and explored Indian content, I was struck by the same kind of powerful visual energy that I often associate with K-pop performances and choreography. I also found the unique character and colour of Indian music incredibly appealing.”

Through their work with Guru Randhawa, Kazuha found it thrilling to see how seamlessly those high-octane elements blended into their own style, stating, “Through the collaboration on BOOMPALA (feat. GURU RANDHAWA), it was fascinating to see how naturally those elements blended with BOOMPALA. It also made me excited to think that our music could reach people in even more parts of the world.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Supergirl crossover

LE SSERAFIM has expanded their global reach into the cinematic universe with a major Warner Bros. and DC partnership for CELEBRATION (Supergirl ver.). The track seamlessly maps the group's signature techno and hardstyle energy onto the heavy lore of Supergirl (Kara Zor-El). Despite the character’s history of immense trauma following the loss of her entire planet, the collaboration highlights a powerful, shared theme of absolute resilience.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I felt that the message of CELEBRATION resonates with the character of Supergirl,” HONG EUNCHAE explained. “To me, the collaboration goes beyond the song’s original message and broadens its emotional scope. If the original version was about celebrating the moment you confront your fears and find the strength to move forward, CELEBRATION (Supergirl Ver.) takes that emotion a step further and expresses a sense of confidence, empowerment, and freedom that comes after overcoming those fears. Because of that, I felt all of these elements came together naturally and connected as part of the same story.”

Manifesting a show in India

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As the PUREFLOW world tour expands across North America and marks its highly anticipated debut across Europe, Indian FEARNOTs (the group's fanbase) have been passionately making their voices heard. With HYBE India recently launching a major pop-up in hubs like Mumbai, the demand for a live concert on the subcontinent is at an all-time high.

The group is paying close attention. When visualising what a future, dream stadium show in India would look like, the members want nothing less than a mutual explosion of pure energy. "I’ve heard that FEARNOT in India are incredibly passionate," HONG EUNCHAE smiled. “I think our performances are truly brought to life with the audience, so I’m especially looking forward to experiencing Indian FEARNOT’s energy firsthand. I hope we’ll have the chance to meet them very soon!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ultimately, LE SSERAFIM is transforming their vulnerabilities into an absolute superpower. Reflecting on what true power means for the group today, HUH YUNJIN shares, “Once you face fear, you will struggle with fear again... But in the end, I think the ultimate definition of power for LE SSERAFIM has always been, and will always be, resilience: the ability to keep getting back up and believing in yourself.”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON