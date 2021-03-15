Home / Entertainment / Music / Lilly Singh takes farmers' protest to Grammys red carpet, earns praise from Swara Bhasker: 'Feel free to run with it'
music

Lilly Singh takes farmers' protest to Grammys red carpet, earns praise from Swara Bhasker: 'Feel free to run with it'

Late night host and YouTube star Lilly Singh became the latest celebrity to show solidarity with the protesting farmers in India, when she walked the Grammys red carpet with a mask that showed her support to the farmers.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Lilly Singh has been vocal in her support to farmers.

The ongoing farmers' protest got a fillip when late night host and YouTuber Lilly Singh walked the Grammys red carpet with a mask that read 'I stand with farmers'. Farmers from states like Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws brought in by the central government.

Taking to Twitter and posting a picture of herself on the red carpet with the mask, she wrote: "I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it Raised fist #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs." She is wearing a black blazer paired with a matching bodycon shirt. Her hair is done in a high ponytail. Lilly's mask is prominently visible.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Photos: Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Ellish break records at Grammy 2021

Grammy-winner Taylor Swift gives rare insight into life with Joe Alwyn, watch

BTS reacts to losing Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, watch

Beyoncé sets new record for women at the Grammys with 28 wins

Sharing her picture, actor Swara Bhasker wrote, "@Lilly taking the Indian #FarmersProtests to the #GRAMMYs." She even added a bunch of applause emojis.

Lilly is the latest international celebrity to voice her concern and show her support for the controversial laws. Over the last couple of months a number of international celebrities spoke on the subject. In February this year, pop singer Rihanna had tweeted an article on suspension on internet connection around Delhi during the protests and had written: "Why aren't we talking about this?!" using #FarmersProtest as a hashtag.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg also joined the protest by posting a toolkit for protests. It soon became controversial, which led to her deleting the original and then posting an updated one.

Hollywood veteran actor Susan Sarandon also tweeted to express solidarity with protesting farmers. She tweeted: "Corporate greed & exploitation knows no bounds, not only in the US but worldwide. While they work w/ corp. media & politicians to silence the most vulnerable, we must let India’s leaders know the world is watching & we #StandWithFarmers! #FarmersProtests."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
grammys 2021 lilly singh rihanna climate activist greta thunberg farmers protests

Related Stories

bollywood

Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests: 'Is Mrs Jonas going to chime in at any point?'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:31 PM IST
bollywood

Salman Khan reacts to farmers' protests: 'Most correct thing should be done'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP