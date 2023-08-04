Lizzo's troupe raise major concerns working alongside the star: harassment claims and unfriendly workplace allegations

FOLLOW THIS STRUCTURE -

FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

American rapper and singer song writer Melissa Viviane Jefferson, also famously known as Lizzo, was alleged by Plaintiff Arianna Davis that she made a ‘thinly-veiled’ comment regarding her weight and was pressurized into touching nude performers at the strip club.

As indicated by the legitimate documentation, Lizzo allegedly compelled one of her artists, Arianna Davis, into contacting a nude entertainer in a strip club in Amsterdam. Lizzo pressured her to “touch the breasts of one of the nude women” performing at an Amsterdam strip club and allegedly made a thinly-veiled reference to her apparent weight gain.

The Grammy singer responded to it by saying, “I'm not the villain,” in response to fat-shaming and sexual harassment allegations in a lawsuit filed by the members of the troupe. She wrote an explanation and took to social media. ‘while I am not here to be looked at as a victim, I knows I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.’

It is likewise claimed that the Grammy winner set up an embarrassing 12-hour re-tryout for her artists and cultivated an unfriendly workplace, as claimed by the former troupe members, who went on to break their silence regarding the issues they had been facing.

Precious Stone Williams said on Channel 4:

Soon after the artist revealed her side of the story, the informers responded in shock to Lizzo's "unsettling" and "disheartening" reaction to their cases during their most memorable UK television appearance since their charges were put out on Tuesday (1 August).

Precious Stone Williams told Channel 4, ‘Initially for me it just further deepened my disappointment in regards to how I was feeling and how I was treated’

Lizzo is known for standing up and promoting 'women's rights' and body positivity, which makes it all the more harder for the "About Damn Time" singer to make her way out of through this spiral.

The artist's next move amid all the accusations, claims, and conflicts is still uncertain. Her fans are baffled by the situation Lizzo is in currently.

Only time will tell if the singer will take accountability for the situation that has arisen amid all the chaos. Or would the star try and defend herself on the claims she has been hit with and win her fans back on the same?