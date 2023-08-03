Lizzo's dance captain Shirlene Quigley who is named in sexual assault lawsuit once went missing

Lizzo’s dance captain Shirlene Quigley had once gone missing amid issues regarding her mental health in 2016. Shirlene, who has been named in a bombshell lawsuit, disappeared in October 2016. The incident got national attention, with Rihanna and Missy Elliot making pleas to try and find her. Shirlene Quigley, a defendant in the recent lawsuit, had once gone missing (shirlenequigley/Instagram)

The ‘Diamonds’ singer took to Instagram and captioned her video of Quigley:

This beautiful soul and former dancer of mine is MISSING!!! My heart aches thinking of how heavy this is on all who love her! If anyone has seen or has any information on @shirlenequigley's whereabouts..."

Meanwhile, Missy took to her Instagram, where the post has currently been taken down, and captioned it:

help from the whole dance community to spread the word

How was Shirlene Quigley found?

Shirlene's father, Brad Quigley, reported Shirlene's disappearance shortly after he failed to get in touch with her during their routine check-in calls. He told the New York Post that his daughter was showcasing strange behavior, which led to her disappearance, and had allegedly sent a text to a friend, writing:

I'm spending time with God, my father, and don't have time to deal with this right now.

Shirlene described herself as "deeply religious," which was raised in the lawsuit. Brad also noticed that Shirlene was religious and was also holding back on sex until marriage.

The police tracked her down through a 911 caller who helped locate her, and told the police that "a woman was wandering in and out of trafficking in NYC, as reported by NJ.com. While the exact reason as to why Shirlene went missing is still unclear, she was later found in New York City shortly after.

Captain David Dowd from the Police department was assigned the case and helped search for Shirlene when she went missing. In an interview on page six, he says, "She was "very kind, sincere, and a genuine person."

The captain previously recalled, in an interview with Page Six,

A concerned citizen called them because they had noticed a woman matching Shirlene's description, who was "unwell" and "needed medical help.

The captain also spoke about the time he met with Shirlene and her father when they stopped by to thank the captain and the team for all the help they provided with the search and also went on to take a picture with the star. Captain David Dowd mentions:

I have investigated and supervised countless missing persons investigations during my career and Shirlene's kindness and gratitude resonated with all of us, creating a lasting memory. We were all very thankful that she was found unharmed and reunited with her loving father.

Bombshell lawsuit

Shirlene and Lizzo have been accused of creating a hostile work environment for other dancers. Shirlene may have reportedly assisted in creating an uncomfortable and sexually charged work environment around colleagues and is being held accountable for religious and sexual harassment. Lizzo has been accused of allegedly forcing her dancers to take part in sex shows, among other claims.