Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup divides the internet; Benny Dayal asks, ‘What about the Indian acts?’

Lollapalooza India unveiled its lineup for the 2027 edition, and it quickly become a topic of discussion among music lovers. While the festival has once again put international acts alongside Indian performers, the announcement has drawn mixed reactions online, with several fans questioning this year’s global selection. Singer Benny Dayal has now joined the conversation, urging audiences to look beyond the international names and show more love to the Indian artists on the bill.

Lollapalooza India 2027 faces fan backlash; Benny Dayal says Indian artists deserve more support.

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The fifth edition of the festival is scheduled for January 23 and 24, 2027, at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Grammy-winning British singer Olivia Dean and American nu-metal band Limp Bizkit will headline the two-day event. The international lineup also features KATSEYE, Fontaines D.C., 5 Seconds of Summer, six-time Grammy winner St. Vincent and Swedish House Mafia member Steve Angello. Olivia Dean, KATSEYE and 5 Seconds of Summer are set to perform in India for the first time.

Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup gets a mixed response

The 2027 lineup has received a mixed response from music fans, with many taking to social media to compare it with the festival’s previous editions. Some were clearly unimpressed by this year’s selection. One user wrote, "Worst lineup of all time delete it alr," while another commented, "Fell off so hard since last years lineup". Others called the lineup a "chaotic mess" and questioned some of the international acts announced this time around.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the backlash, Benny Dayal also weighed in, drawing attention to the Indian artists on the lineup and asking why they were not getting the same excitement or attention. Benny Dayal asks fans to support Indian artists {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the backlash, Benny Dayal also weighed in, drawing attention to the Indian artists on the lineup and asking why they were not getting the same excitement or attention. Benny Dayal asks fans to support Indian artists {{/usCountry}}

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Benny Dayal joined the conversation on Instagram, urging fans not to overlook the Indian artists on the Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup. He pointed out that while international acts may grab most of the attention, the festival also gives Indian musicians an important platform to be seen and heard by a much larger audience.

"I just want to say one thing. What about the Indian acts? Why aren't you excited for them? Their success, their time. On this festival, it's an international festival, it's an international brand. Give them a chance, right? Support them. This is exactly why Indians, Indian artists don't grow. So please, please take the time to check out our Indian artist music, push them music on streaming on social media platforms, and buy tickets to go watch them. Please help them grow," he said in his video on Instagram.

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His comments also brought attention to another side of the debate — the way Indian acts are presented alongside international performers. Musician Lisa Mishra felt that the responsibility cannot rest entirely with audiences and said promoters also need to do more to put local artists front and centre. She commented on his post, "To be fair- massive indian artists are buried in the fine print well below foreign artists with 1/10th of their listenership. the onus is on promoters to show that support too- goes hand in hand. there is no support from top down it’s wild."

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Still, the reaction to the lineup has not been entirely negative. Some fans were excited about the acts announced and pushed back against the criticism. One user, shr.aak, aka Shreyas Aakarshan who is a bass player, defended the lineup, saying they had booked tickets after seeing Scribe and Limp Bizkit and only later realised how many other artists they were looking forward to watching. He commented, “The lineup’s absolutely fine. It’s these non-millennial crowd that is pissed off mostly. Booked tickets as soon as I saw @scribecore & @limpbizkit. Only later saw the rest of the lineup and realised that there are some more of my favourites in it. I think it’s gonna be insane. Can’t f**k**g wait!”

What the internet had to say

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The debate around the Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup has also brought out a more nuanced reaction from fans, with several arguing that the criticism is not necessarily directed at the Indian artists on the bill. Instead, some believe the frustration comes from ticket prices, festival management and the choice of international headliners.

One user pointed to the repeated inclusion of some Indian performers and argued that audiences are looking for more value from the festival. The user wrote, “ah yes, super proud of independent artists like ANUV JAIN getting a shot at the big stage...AGAIN 😑 I don't think the problem is with the Indian artists in the lineup, people are fed up of price gouging by BMS for which we wait an entire year only to see mediocre HEADLINERS, which may never come to india ever again, and since we indians like to compare with other countries so much, check what artists other countries get as headliners, see where they stand in popularity, and the ebb and flow of the entire festival with the smaller artists, building up to the final headliner. This just feels disjointed and last minute to me.”

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Another fan said the disappointment is largely linked to the fact that several international acts on this year’s lineup are visiting India for the first time. Pointing out that Indian artists can already be seen at several other events throughout the year, the user wrote, "Sir, but there are several concerts during the year for viewing indian artists (right from college fests to mainstream concerts like Coke Studio Bharat live). We're equally excited for indian artists but some artists in Lollapalooza are coming to India for the first time, hence the excitement/disappointment on the lineup news".

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There were, however, plenty of people who agreed with Benny Dayal and felt his point was important. One user thanked the singer for speaking up, writing, “Thank you for saying this Benny. Esp this is so relevant when the Independent music in the country actually has a scene! (Btw, the lineup reflects that too, and we should be thrilled).”

Some fans also questioned how Indian artists are placed within the festival itself, arguing that better scheduling could make a big difference to their visibility. One user said, “Maybe if @lollaindia rearranged the line-up and actually gave some of the great Indian artists better timings, I’d be excited to come. It’s honestly so disappointing seeing such good artists play between 2–5 PM in peak heat to barely a crowd. Kinda sucks for both the artists and the people who actually want to watch them.”

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Another comment suggested that the backlash cannot simply be blamed on audiences not supporting Indian musicians. Comparing this year’s edition with previous years, the user wrote, “Compared to the last edition lollapalooza. The hate is slightly valid because people are ready to pay but when it comes to line up and management it's not good. Last 2 years even indian artists were good on line up. This year many have already performed before at lolla and the graba artist like seriously. I'm sad many indian artists couldn't make it to lolla because they are not connected with any agency. You can't just blame the people.”

Indian artists bringing different sounds to the festival

The Indian lineup at Lollapalooza India 2027 is packed with artists from different musical worlds. Anuv Jain, Indian Ocean, Blackstratblues, Aditya Gadhvi and The Manganiyar Seduction are among the names set to perform, bringing everything from indie and rock to folk and fusion to the festival.

Ricky Kej will also take the stage with Stewart Copeland of The Police. The Indian roster further includes Kayan, Yashraj, Swadesi, Donn Bhat, Scribe and Varijashree Venugopal, making it a fairly broad mix of established acts and newer voices.

Lollapalooza India 2027 will take place on January 23 and 24 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Four stages will be set up for the lineup.