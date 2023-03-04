Benny Dayal bruised by drone during live concert in Chennai, says 'We are not Ajay or Salman Khan or Prabhas...'

Singer Benny Dayal has raised an alarm for all the artists who perform at live concerts while being surrounded by drones for media coverage. The singer has shared a video after being hit by a drone during a live performance at VIT Chennai on Friday. The incident left him with a bruise at the back of his head and bruises on his two fingers. Also read: Mika Singh addresses Sonu Nigam's selfie scuffle, says he has minimum 10 bodyguards for North India shows

A video of the incident also went viral on social media. Post the event, Benny shared a video to talk about the incident and call for strict measures to ensure safety for artists during live performances. He said in the video, "The drone fans, they hit and bruised the back of my head a little bit. Two of my fingers got completely bruised. But that's all fine. I think I am going to recover from this much faster. Thanks to all for love and prayers."

Sharing an advice for his fellow artists, he said, "I just want to express three things. All artistes should make sure they have a clause that the drone cannot come close to them while they are performing as their movement cannot be coordinated. You need a person with you who is specifically working on drones. Please all colleges, companies, show or event organisers, get a certified drone operator because it's very dangerous. The person should be certified to operate a drone."

He further said, “We are artistes. We are just singing on stage. We are not Vijay or Ajay or Salman Khan or Prabhas or some action hero. You don't have to do all these stunts. Just do a regular show. We just want to look nice. The drones shouldn't come so close to artistes during a live performance.”

Sharing the video, he wrote on Instagram, "Special announcement to all artist concerning drone operators. Kindly Listen! Thank you @vit.chennai @vibrancevit for having me over to perform. You all are amazing."

As soon as he posted the video, all from his fans to industry friends expressed their concern in the comments section. Singer Armaan Malik wrote, "Man this is messed up. Get well soon Ben!" Music composer Ricky Kej wrote, “You are one of the kindest and best persons I know. Just this video, inspite of what you went through, is oozing with Kindness and empathy. More power to you. You are awesome.” Singer-actor Shirley Setia wrote, "Omgg!! Must have been right after we met. Take Care Benny, hope you get well soon!" Artist Sanjeev T wrote, “Hope it wasn’t too bad. Saw the video… it looked pretty careless. Drone operators and camera folks really need to put the artists first before their epic aftermovie. Stunts like this ruin the entire performance. TC buddy.”

Benny is known for his multiple hit numbers like Daaru Desi, Let's Nacho, Locha-e-Ulfat, Lat Lag Gayee and Besharmi Ki Height, among others.

