Mumbai, Lollapalooza India will return to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 23 and 24 next year for its fifth edition, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

Lollapalooza India announces fifth edition, to be held in Mumbai on January 23-24

The two-day festival, which has positioned itself as Asia's largest multi-genre music festival, will mark five years of its India edition by bringing together international and Indian artists across four stages and more than 20 hours of live performances, the organisers said in a statement.

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The lineup for the 2027 edition will be announced later.

Over its first four editions, Lollapalooza India has featured international acts including Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Sting, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, Playboi Carti, Linkin Park and YUNGBLUD, while also providing a platform to Indian artists such as DIVINE, Hanumankind, Prateek Kuhad, Bloodywood, Nucleya and Talwiinder.

The 2026 edition drew the festival's largest crowds so far, with Linkin Park's Mumbai performance becoming the biggest single-performance audience since the India edition began in 2023, according to the organisers.

Beyond music, Lollapalooza India has developed into a broader cultural experience, incorporating food, art installations, brand collaborations and fan-led communities. The festival's Lolla Food Park and large-scale installations, along with its mix of subcultures and fan communities, have contributed to its positioning as a cultural gathering rather than just a concert.

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{{^usCountry}} The organisers said the festival's growth reflects India's expanding appetite for immersive live experiences and the country's growing influence as a cultural market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisers said the festival's growth reflects India's expanding appetite for immersive live experiences and the country's growing influence as a cultural market. {{/usCountry}}

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The 2027 edition will also continue the festival's #LollaForChange initiative, with measures focused on sustainability, accessibility and inclusivity.

The fifth edition is being supported by global brands including H&M, Budweiser 0.0, Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water, Sprite, Airbnb and Nivea, as well as Indian brands Fastrack, RuPay, Vedica Himalayan Spring Water and Wellbeing Nutrition's Hydrasalt.

Founded by Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza has since expanded internationally, with editions in countries including Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and India. The festival has its permanent US home in Chicago.

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