Lou Koller cause of death: What is adenocarcinoma cancer? Sick of It All frontman dies at 59

Lou Koller, frontman of the hardcore band Sick of It All, has died after battling adenocarcinoma cancer. He was 59.

Band announces Koller's Death

Lou Koller passes away at 59 (Instagram/ @sickofitallnyc)

The band announced his passing on Friday through a social media post, which read, “It's with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller. The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming.” The band noted that this year would have marked Sick of It All's 40th anniversary together.

What is adenocarcinoma cancer?

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Adenocarcinoma is a common type of cancer that originates in glandular epithelial cells. These cancers can develop in many organs with glandular tissue, including the lungs, colon, rectum, prostate, breast, pancreas, esophagus, and stomach. Adenocarcinomas often form gland-like structures and may grow and spread depending on the site and stage.

(This is a developing story)