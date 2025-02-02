Lucky Ali praises growing number of live music concerts in country: 'India is very accepting of its artists'

Singer Lucky Ali has praised India, saying it is 'very accepting of its artists and art'. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that India is aware of all its talents. (Also Read | Lucky Ali says it's a ‘lonely thing’ to be a Muslim today: The world will call you a terrorist) Lucky Ali wrote a long note on Facebook over the halal row. (Facebook)

Lucky praises India as ‘very accepting of its artists’

Lucky said, “It's (India is) aware of all its talents. Everybody gets a space to perform and everybody gets a space to express themselves. So, in that way, India is very accepting of its artists and art.”

Lucky also applauded the growing number of live music concerts in India, seeing them as a great platform for artists to perform and express themselves.

His statement comes amid much discussion that India doesn't have the right setup for live music concerts. Since the last few months, several concerts have been taking place in India. Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon, Coldplay, and Bryan Adams, among others, held their shows across the country.

More about Lucky

The singer performed some of his songs at the Kathakar International Storyteller event in New Delhi. He expressed his love for storytelling, saying that there is a "storyteller in all of us. Story listeners too. They just love to listen to stories".

After a nine-year absence from the silver screens, Lucky made a comeback in 2024 with his collaboration with The Local Train for the song Tu Hai Kahaan from the film Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Following his contribution to the classic soundtrack Safarnama from the film Tamasha, Lucky once again captivated audiences with his timeless voice, evoking nostalgia and stirring hearts.

Excited about the collaboration, he said, "I like to be selective about the songs I sing for films. When I heard the scratch of Tu Hai Kahaan, I loved it and felt it would suit my voice. I enjoyed working with the young composers. I hope my fans enjoy it. Love, Lucky Ali."

He is known for his iconic songs like O Sanam, Safarnama and Ek Pal Ka Jeena.