Lucky Ali says it's a ‘lonely thing’ to be a Muslim today: The world will call you a terrorist

Singer Lucky Ali, best known for songs like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, O Sanam, and Kitni Haseen Zindagi, has opened up on what it feels to be a Muslim today. He claimed that it's a "lonely thing" as the world labels you a "terrorist."

Lucky Ali's confession

Lucky took to his X handle on Friday and wrote, “Its a lonely thing to be a Muslim in the World today. its a lonely thingto follow the sunnah of the Prophet , your friends will leave you , the world will call you a terrorist.” While fans weren't aware of the context of Lucky's tweet, they did flood the comment section to assure the singer that he is not alone.

Internet reacts

One of them commented, “Ustaad ji there are good people and there are bad people. For whatever it's worth, coming from a nobody like me, you are a legend and always will be. And every good person is a good person. Period. Doesn't matter he ls lucky Ali or lucky Sharma.” Another wrote, “Does that even matter?And if your friends are leaving you, they were never your friends. You should be thankful that because of your religious belief you're able to understand the psyche of people around you, otherwise all throughout life you'd have been in dilemma.”

“It's good to be alone then being in wrong company. When we are surrounded with materialistic people it's difficult to find peace and spirituality. Sumnah of prophet is against capitalism so they malign image of muslims. Change your company be with those who are not materialistic,” read a third comment, while another stated, “The destination is set where you are the captain, engineer, sailor all in one on high sea, passengers embark and disembark. Reaching your destination safely is the goal nothing else matters.”

Lucky Ali is the son of late legendary actor Mehmood. He lives in Bengaluru, and is also an organic farmer. Lucky is best known for his soft melodies from the early 2000s. His most recent track was Tu Hai Kahaan, composed and written by The Local Train, and filmed on Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in the romantic comedy, Do Aur Do Pyaar.