Madonna, Shakira and BTS to headline FIFA World Cup Final's first-ever halftime show; Coldplay to curate

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to make history beyond football. In a major announcement made on May 14, FIFA revealed that global music stars Madonna, Shakira and BTS will headline the first-ever halftime show during a FIFA World Cup Final. The special performance will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium during the tournament’s final match. While FIFA World Cups have always featured elaborate opening and closing ceremonies, this will be the first time the final itself includes a Super Bowl-style halftime concert.

FIFA is expanding the World Cup experience

Madonna, Shakira and BTS to headline FIFA Word Cup 2026.

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The announcement was made through a playful social media video featuring Chris Martin alongside beloved characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, including Elmo, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

Chris Martin, who is helping curate the halftime show, explained that the goal is to create a celebration of music, culture and global unity. The performance is being produced in partnership with Global Citizen and is expected to run for around 11 minutes during halftime. The event will also support a larger social initiative. Funds connected to the project will contribute toward the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to improve access to education and football opportunities for children around the world.

Madonna, Shakira and BTS bring massive global appeal

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{{^usCountry}} FIFA’s lineup combines legendary performers with some of the biggest names in global pop culture today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FIFA’s lineup combines legendary performers with some of the biggest names in global pop culture today. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Madonna is expected to bring her signature large-scale visuals and stage production to the event. Her appearance also arrives ahead of her upcoming album Confessions II, which is reportedly scheduled for release in July 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madonna is expected to bring her signature large-scale visuals and stage production to the event. Her appearance also arrives ahead of her upcoming album Confessions II, which is reportedly scheduled for release in July 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shakira’s involvement feels especially fitting given her long connection with football culture. The singer became closely associated with the FIFA World Cup after the massive success of Waka Waka during the 2010 tournament. She has also recently teased her new song Dai Dai featuring Burna Boy, which is reportedly linked to the 2026 World Cup celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shakira’s involvement feels especially fitting given her long connection with football culture. The singer became closely associated with the FIFA World Cup after the massive success of Waka Waka during the 2010 tournament. She has also recently teased her new song Dai Dai featuring Burna Boy, which is reportedly linked to the 2026 World Cup celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, BTS’ participation marks one of the group’s biggest public performances since reuniting after completing military service. Earlier this year, the K-pop group released their sixth studio album ARIRANG, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Their appearance is expected to draw enormous attention from fans across the world. FIFA is aiming for a major pop culture moment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, BTS’ participation marks one of the group’s biggest public performances since reuniting after completing military service. Earlier this year, the K-pop group released their sixth studio album ARIRANG, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Their appearance is expected to draw enormous attention from fans across the world. FIFA is aiming for a major pop culture moment {{/usCountry}}

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FIFA has experimented with entertainment-focused performances before. During the 2025 Club World Cup, artists including Doja Cat and J Balvin appeared as part of halftime-style performances. However, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final is clearly being positioned on a much bigger scale.

A week ago, FIFA had also announced a separate lineup for the 2026 World Cup opening ceremonies across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The performers include Katy Perry, Future, Tyla, LISA and Anitta, further showing FIFA’s larger push to blend sports with global entertainment culture.

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