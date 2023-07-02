Madonna's ‘burnt herself out’ in desperate bid to keep up with younger stars like Taylor Swift and Pink- report

Pop icon Madonna finds herself in the spotlight once again, but this time for all the wrong reasons. The Queen of Pop, known for her high-energy performances and age-defying persona, has reportedly burnt herself out in a desperate attempt to compete with younger stars like Taylor Swift and Pink. According to insiders, Madonna's relentless drive to outshine her counterparts has landed her in the ICU, prompting concerns for her health and well-being.

Pop star Madonna looks one inside the Mercy James Centre.(AFP)

The 64-year-old legend had been pushing herself to the physical limit in preparation for her highly anticipated "Celebration" tour, which was set to captivate audiences around the world. However, her ambitions came crashing down as she suddenly collapsed, leading to several days of intubation and a shocking wake-up call for the star.

Sources close to Madonna reveal that she had placed all her bets on this tour, throwing herself into intense rehearsals and exhausting schedules. However, it became apparent to those around her that the toll on her body was becoming too great. Friends and confidants tried to caution her against the risks of pushing herself so hard, reminding her that she is no longer in her prime and needs to pace herself. Unfortunately, these pleas fell on deaf ears, and Madonna's relentless pursuit of perfection ultimately took a severe toll on her health.

Comparisons to younger artists like Taylor Swift and Pink, who have been captivating audiences with their jaw-dropping performances, only added to Madonna's determination to prove she could keep up. Swift's marathon four-hour shows and Pink's gravity-defying aerial stunts became benchmarks for Madonna's ambitious goals. She pushed herself through grueling rehearsals, gradually wearing down her body in the process.

Concerns among Madonna's inner circle grew as they witnessed the physical strain she was enduring. Worries of a potential tragedy similar to Michael Jackson's death during his "This Is It" tour loomed large. The pressure to compete, fueled by constant remarks about her age, had taken its toll on the superstar. Thankfully, her collapse forced her to take a step back and prioritize her health, alleviating some of the immediate concerns.

Close friends and sources express relief that Madonna is now focusing on recuperation and putting her health first. Some had voiced their apprehensions about the intense schedule and the potential consequences of pushing herself too far. The recent health scare has shed light on the intense demands Madonna had been subjecting herself to in an attempt to keep up with dancers who are only a fraction of her age.

While the "Celebration" tour has been put on hold, Madonna remains resilient and determined to bounce back. She has been in meetings and rejecting proposals to scale back the tour once it is rescheduled. Madonna's condition, described as a serious bacterial infection resulting from an unreported month-long fever, is said to be curable. She is working closely with a team of doctors to boost her immune system and regain her strength.