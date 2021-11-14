Mahati Subramaniam: I run all my new tunes by my grandparents

My grandparents teach me different types of music, and help me practise and grow every day,” says Mahati Subramaniam, the granddaughter of veteran musicians L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurthi. The 10-year-old singer-songwriter credits them for nurturing her interest in music. “I’ve learnt Bollywood singing from my grandmother and I’ve learnt to play the violin and a little bit of composing from my grandfather,” she adds.

Mahati is aware of her rich family legacy and wants to take it forward. “I’m lucky to come from a family of great musicians. My grandparents, parents and uncles are amazing violinists, singers and songwriters. I love learning from them. I’ve heard great music since I was young. And that made me want to make my own music as well. I’ve learnt Indian and western classical singing, violin, and songwriting. I’m also learning the piano,” says the young musician, who has come up with a new song, How We Feel, an inspirational track for teenagers.

Apart from singing the track, she also penned lyrics for it. At an age when most kids play with their toys, she’s singing songs and releasing music. “I think it’s important that we start working hard at what we love at a young age. I’m excited for this release, because I worked hard on writing the lyrics, singing, playing the violin and doing gymnastics for the music video,” says Mahati, as she goes on to add that like all her other works, she sought her grandparents’ guidance for this project, too. “Every time I write a new tune, I make it a point to run it by my grandparents. My grandfather is a composer, so he’s able to give me ideas on how I can build on what I’ve composed,” she ends.

