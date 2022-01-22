Main Chala: Salman Khan gets flowing hair shampooed by Pragya Jaiswal, gives her back massage with his elbows. Watch

A new music video titled Main Chala, starring actors Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal, has just dropped online. It also features singers Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman enters holding a horse by the reins and Pragya runs towards him. Pragya wraps her arms around Salman and they start walking hand-in-hand with each other. These are interspersed with visuals of Guru and Iulia singing.

With the hills in the background and a river flowing next to them, Salman and Pragya gaze lovingly at each other. At one point, she shampoos his flowing hair and ties his turban for him. He reciprocates by giving her a back massage with his elbows.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Salman shared a cryptic Instagram post about the content he puts out on social media. “I have to post commercials and trailers etc... apne hi brands hain na (they are my own brands after all),” he wrote. “Samjhe kya? Sab sunn raha hoon (Did you get it? I hear everything), I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser (One post today and one teaser tomorrow),” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day later, Salman shared the teaser of Main Chala. “Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of #MainChala. Teaser out now. Song releasing on 22nd January. Tune in now!” he wrote.

Also see | Salman Khan on Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s claim about Rakhi Sawant’s jail stint: ‘Your host has been in jail too’

Salman was last seen on the big screen as a police officer in Antim: The Final Truth. He is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss 15. He has also been shooting for Tiger 3, the third instalment in the popular spy franchise. He will reprise the role of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina Kaif will return as ISI agent Zoya. Reports suggest that Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play the antagonist but he has not confirmed the news. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON