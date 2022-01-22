Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Main Chala: Salman Khan gets flowing hair shampooed by Pragya Jaiswal, gives her back massage with his elbows. Watch
music

Main Chala: Salman Khan gets flowing hair shampooed by Pragya Jaiswal, gives her back massage with his elbows. Watch

Salman Khan is paired opposite Pragya Jaiswal in the music video of Main Chala. Singers Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur make an appearance too. Watch it here.
Main Chala: Salman Khan is paired opposite Pragya Jaiswal in the video.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 11:45 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A new music video titled Main Chala, starring actors Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal, has just dropped online. It also features singers Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur.

Salman enters holding a horse by the reins and Pragya runs towards him. Pragya wraps her arms around Salman and they start walking hand-in-hand with each other. These are interspersed with visuals of Guru and Iulia singing.

With the hills in the background and a river flowing next to them, Salman and Pragya gaze lovingly at each other. At one point, she shampoos his flowing hair and ties his turban for him. He reciprocates by giving her a back massage with his elbows.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

RELATED STORIES

On Thursday, Salman shared a cryptic Instagram post about the content he puts out on social media. “I have to post commercials and trailers etc... apne hi brands hain na (they are my own brands after all),” he wrote. “Samjhe kya? Sab sunn raha hoon (Did you get it? I hear everything), I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser (One post today and one teaser tomorrow),” he added.

A day later, Salman shared the teaser of Main Chala. “Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of #MainChala. Teaser out now. Song releasing on 22nd January. Tune in now!” he wrote.

Also see | Salman Khan on Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s claim about Rakhi Sawant’s jail stint: ‘Your host has been in jail too’

Salman was last seen on the big screen as a police officer in Antim: The Final Truth. He is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss 15. He has also been shooting for Tiger 3, the third instalment in the popular spy franchise. He will reprise the role of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina Kaif will return as ISI agent Zoya. Reports suggest that Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play the antagonist but he has not confirmed the news. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
salman khan guru randhawa
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP