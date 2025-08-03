Malti Marie turns photographer as dad Nick Jonas performs on stage, fans call her ‘cutest hire ever’. Watch

Singer Nick Jonas often takes his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to the Jonas Brothers concerts. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Nick Jonas shared a clip of the father-daughter duo at one of his recent shows. Nick Jonas shared a video with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Malti turns photographer as dad Nick Jonas performs on stage

In the video, Nick and his brother Joe Jonas performed on stage. Malti was seen standing near the stage with a camera in her hand. As Nick sang, she patiently recorded him holding the camera above her head.

When Nick paused, she turned to walk away, but then stopped and stood watching him as he started performing. For the outing, Malti wore a white and black coord set and matching shoes. He was seen in a white T-shirt, black jacket and olive green pants.

Fans react to Nick and Malti's video

Nick didn't caption the post but simply added a red heart emoji. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "So cuteeee." A comment read, “ @nickjonas New photographer hired for the tour.”

A person wrote, "This is the cutest hire ever." "Malti patiently waiting for Nick to perform, holding that camera above her head, pure family love," said an Instagram user.

About Nick's family

Nick got married to actor Priyanka Chopra in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed daughter Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Nick's upcoming shows

Nick and Joe along with Kevin Jonas will begin their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, consisting of 52 concerts, from August 10. The concert tour will begin at the MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will conclude on November 14, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

About Priyanka's new projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. In India, Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video.