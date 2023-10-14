Malti steals the show at Jonas Brothers concert; fans calls her videos with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'cutest ever'

Nick Jonas was joined by actor-wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at a recent Jonas Brothers concert in Nashville, US. Now, unseen videos of Malti from the concert have surfaced online and fans are collectively losing their minds over how adorable the toddler is. There's also a video of Priyanka holding Malti close to the stage as Nick greets them and an excited Malti almost follows her father on stage. Also read: Nick Jonas gets a kiss from Priyanka on birthday, feeds daughter Malti in unseen pics

Malti attends Jonas Brothers' show

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at a recent Jonas Brothers concert.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who had noise-cancelling headphones on, was seen clapping and responding to Nick singing on stage with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. At one point, Joe, who has been in the news since announcing his divorce from actor Sophie Turner, also shook Malti's hand during the Jonas Brothers gig.

Priyanka could be seen holding Malti close in the cute videos. The actor wore a pink dress, while Malti, who turned one in January this year, wore a white outfit. She was seen playing with the spotlights on the stage in one of the clips.

Reactions to Malti's concert videos

"Awww Malti wanted to go with daddy," wrote a fan about Malti raising her arms and asking Nick Jonas to carry her as he came near her, while performing on stage. "Awww too cute! Watching dad perform, beautiful," wrote another.

A fan also commented on a video shared on Instagram, "Awww! The sweetest! Love that Priyanka was there with Malti... these precious moments." One more wrote, "This is so cute and relaxing to watch." A person also said, “This is the cutest thing ever. I just can't get over cutie pie Malti stealing the show and how!”

Priyanka and Malti have been travelling across US

Singer-actor Nick Jonas has been busy touring the US for the Jonas Brothers' concerts. Malti and Priyanka, who will be next seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, have also been busy travelling due to Nick's concerts.

Priyanka has been documenting her outings at the Jonas Brothers' concerts across America – from Austin, New York, Los Angeles – and sharing pictures of her outfits as well as posting loved-up photos with Nick and his family.

