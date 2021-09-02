Maninder Buttar: Don’t have any craze about my songs coming in Bollywood

For Maninder Buttar, the tag of Bollywood doesn’t come with any special status, or extra happiness. The Punjabi singer says he doesn’t look at the industry as a podium to gain more fame and popularity.

At the moment, the singer is enjoying the successful sounds of Sakhiyan 2.0 -- a recreated version of his 2018 hit -- which features in the Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom.

“The feedback has been great. Working in Bollywood with the song has been a good experience for me. But I feel equally happy when my single comes out. Uski bhi utni khushi hoti hai mujhe,” confesses Buttar.

He adds, “Aisa nahi hai ke Bollywood mein aa raha hai toh uski alag khushi hogi. I feel lucky that my singles have also done really well. So, it is not like that ke film mein jayenge tabhi hum banege, ya bade gaane milenge. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai”.

Looking back at how his song found a place in the film, he says, “During the shooting of Filhall, I had met Akshay paaji. He sang the whole song in front of me, and expressed his desire to include it in one of his films. I didn’t know it would be BellBottom. I was pleasantly surprised when I got to know about it.”

The Laare hitmaker is also ecstatic that Punjabi music has gained prominence in recent times, which in turn is helping the singers find wider popularity.

“I feel lucky that Punjabi songs have witnessed a boom all over India. Koi bhi song aaye, har koi ek na ek baar toh sunta hi hai. That has worked in our favour. Also, Punjabi is similar to Hindi in some way, that has been a plus point for us,” Buttar shares.

Next, he has some songs lined up for Bollywood as well, and promises they are not a recreation of his past work. “There are two songs which will soon come in films. They are originals, and I am looking forward to their release,” he concludes.