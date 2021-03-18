Marjaneya music video: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla show lovers' tiff in Neha Kakkar's new song

Neha Kakkar has come out with a new song Marjaneya. Starring in the music video are Bigg Boss 14's hit couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Marjaneya starts with the lady (Rubina) complaining how her boyfriend/lover/husband is too preoccupied and doesn't give her time. She longs to go shopping with him (with the guy carrying all the bags!), complains about his work and wants a more exciting life (bar hopping, movie outing etc). Abhinav is caught on the wrong foot when he accidentally helps out a girl by the poolside and is caught by Rubina.

Sharing it, Neha wrote: "Can’t be more Happy, for its you @nehakakkar Can’t be more grateful, for its you @ashukla09 #marjaneya OUT NOW And can’t be MORE PROUD , for its you my Army of Fans I Love You."

Looks like Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar want to bank on the popularity of the Bigg Boss 14's hit couples and are churning out singles in a short span of time.

Tony had recently collaborated with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin and come out with a music video called Tera Suit. Many Bigg Boss 14 contestants like Rubina and Abhishek, Sonali Phogat and Nikki Tamboli had grooved to the beats of the song and uploaded videos online.

While Rubina and Abhinav both participated in the television reality show, in February Abhinav was evicted while Rubina went on to win the trophy. The couple, when they entered the house, played individually but always had each other's backs. Then, some time in November, Rubina dropped a bombshell when she confirmed that the couple was on the verge of divorce and had given each other time till last November to sort out their differences or they would have filed for divorce.

Strangely, the development had a positive effect on their relationship as they rekindled their romance. In fact, by the time, the season approached its end around Valentine's Day, the couple was totally smitten.