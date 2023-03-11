MC Stan stops Hyderabad show to enquire about fans who fell down on top of other, fans say 'Travis Scott could never...'

Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan recently performed at a concert in Hyderabad. On seeing some disturbance among the audience at the jampacked venue, he paused his performance for a few minutes to request them to take it easy. He also told them that the police will show up and send him back if they do not cooperate with him to make it a peaceful event. As a video from the event surfaced online, fans of the rapper praised him for dealing with it with so much care. The show ended before the time due to overcrowding. Also read: Farah Khan confirms MC Stan's diamonds are all real, 'just like him'

A video from the event was shared on Reddit. It shows MC Stan stopping his performance all of a sudden to make an appeal to the audience after spotting some disturbance. He said, “Aaram se, aaram se, aaram se bhai, Udhar koi to girgya re, bhai aisa mat karo. Bhai gana rok. Hyderabad yar aisa mat karo. Bahut pyaar hai. Bhai aaram se. Koi to gir geli. Bhai ek ke upar ek. Aisa mat karo, aaram se. Bhai tum log theek hai kya (take it easy guys, someone has fallen down there, don't do this. Stop the music. Don't do this Hyderabad. There is so much love, take it easy. Someone has fallen down, one top of the other. Are you guys okay)?”

He further said, “Show bhai apne ko pura karne ka. Main wapis se bola raha bhai. Mere ko bhej denge bhai police wale. Wo band kardenge bhai (I want to perform till the end. I am repeating it again. The police will stop the event and send me back, so take it easy).”

Reacting to the video, a Reddit user wrote, “Travis Scott could never.” Another wrote, “He performed almost all songs 1hr 30min+ Hyderabad people were crazy, s***s he couldn't finish it..great move to end the show nahi tho stampede/travis scott wala scene hota (great move to end the show else it would have ended like that of Travis Scott).” One more wrote, “Made my day brother.” A comment also read: "He was soo humble tbh even at that moment".

Eight people had died and over a 100 were injured during a stampede when Travis Scott was performing at the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Texas.

MC Stan has been performing across India post his big win. He emerged the winner of Bigg Boss 16 and said he wants to use his newfound popularity to create more music and contribute to the rap genre. He recently also attended Sania Mirza's farewell bash in Hyderabad.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.