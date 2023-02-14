MC Stan says he does not care if people call him ‘undeserving winner’: 'I actually like people who get jealous'

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan has finally reacted to the tag of being an "undeserving winner" of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Ever since he picked the trophy on Sunday, fans of other contestants have been claiming that he did not deserve to win. Even co-contestant Gauatm Singh Vig talked about expecting either Shiv Thakare or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be the eventual winner. (Also read: Farah Khan, Sania Mirza party with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, 'mandli'. Watch)

Talking about the criticism around his victory, MC Stan told Indian Express, “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama (I do not care). I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win."

Last week, after surprise evictions, MC Stan was declared as one of the top five finalists that included Archana Gauatam, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

After the show ended this weekend, Gautam talked about the time the winner was announced during Bigg Boss 16 grand finale and told DNA that it was a shocking moment “for all of us because we were expecting Priyanka”. He also said that after Priyanka's eviction, they all expected Shiv to win the show.

A street rapper from Pune, MC Stan first began his music journey at the age of 12. Some of his initial and popular songs include Wata and Khuja Mat. Soon, he became a popular artist among the youth and he now has over six lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel.

The Bigg Boss 16 winner had a rather quiet and subtle journey in the beginning when he entered the show. It was only later that he began opening up and built friendships with fellow contestants like Shiv and filmmaker Sajid Khan, among others. MC Stan even managed to impress show host Salman right when he made his entry on the premiere stage last year.

