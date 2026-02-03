Michael Learns to Rock Brings ‘Take Us To Your Heart’ Tour to India

There are some songs that do not belong to a specific decade. They simply stay with you, quietly threading themselves through different phases of life. For many Indian listeners, that feeling is inseparable from the music of Michael Learns to Rock. The Take Us To Your Heart tour offers fans a chance to experience Michael Learns to Rock's iconic ballads and soft-rock anthems live.

This February, the Danish soft-rock band brings Take Us To Your Heart: Michael Learns to Rock India Tour 2026 to Indian audiences, performing across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi NCR between February 19 and 22. The three-city tour brings together the band’s most recognisable melodies and ballads, offering fans an opportunity to experience their music in a live concert setting.

Formed in the late 1980s, Michael Learns to Rock built a deep and lasting connection with listeners across the world through the 1990s and early 2000s. Their songs travelled far beyond charts and radio playlists. Tracks like 25 Minutes, Paint My Love, Sleeping Child and Someday became emotional markers—played on cassette players, shared through handwritten mixtapes, and requested repeatedly on late-night radio shows.

What continues to make MLTR’s music relevant today is how effortlessly it connects across generations. Listeners who first discovered the band during their college years now see the same songs finding new audiences through streaming platforms. In a time dominated by fast, disposable music trends, MLTR’s sound stands out for its sincerity, melodic simplicity and emotional clarity.

The Take Us To Your Heart tour has been designed as more than a nostalgia-driven concert. It is a celebration of the band’s musical journey and the emotional bond their songs create with listeners. Fans can expect a setlist rooted in MLTR’s most iconic ballads and soft-rock anthems, performed with the restraint and honesty that has defined the band’s sound over the years.

Speaking about the tour, Ramesh Menon, CEO of Fever Network, reflected on the band’s enduring resonance with Indian audiences. “MLTR’s music has been a part of many people’s growing-up years. Their songs have travelled with listeners through love, friendships and some of life’s biggest moments. Take Us To Your Heart is designed around celebrating those songs and the memories they continue to evoke,” he said.

The tour is curated and produced by Fever Live and Radio One International, with ticketing managed exclusively by District by Zomato. The tour is supported by Kotak Solitaire as the title sponsor, aligning with the band’s wide appeal across age groups.

Michael Learns to Rock’s music continues to enjoy strong listenership across India, with their songs remaining staples across playlists and radio rotations. Their live performances are known for creating intimate, emotionally charged concert experiences that centre on melody and storytelling.

Tour dates (India):

February 19, 2026 – Bengaluru

February 21, 2026 – Mumbai

February 22, 2026 – Delhi NCR

At a time when live music is often defined by spectacle and viral moments, the Take Us To Your Heart tour offers something more grounded. It promises a shared listening experience shaped by memory, melody and emotion. Whether hearing these songs live for the first time or reconnecting with familiar favourites, Michael Learns to Rock’s music continues to resonate in ways that feel personal and enduring.