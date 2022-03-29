Mika: 'Never had the courage to introduce my girlfriend to Daler paji, have said no to 100-150 rishtas'

Mika Singh has said that he refused at least 150 marriage proposals over last 20 years, but never had the courage to introduce any of his girlfriends to his family. Mika will soon be seen searching for his life partner on a TV show. Titled Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti, the reality show will be aired on Star Bharat. (Also read: Mika Singh will search for life partner on reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mika had announced the show earlier this month in a social media post. Announcing that the last date for applications for participating in the show is May 8, Mika had written that he is in search of a life partner, and wondered “who will be able to win” his heart.

“I think many people would want to have a swayamvar like this. I am lucky that I got an offer like this after many years. I was not ready earlier, I have said no to at least 100-150 rishtas in last 20 years, and my work was really important to me. People would think that I like to party and hangout with girls and that is my reason of not getting married but that was never the case," Mika told Times of India in an interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "Meri family mein aaj tak meri itni himmat nahi hui ki main Daler paaji ko apni koi girlfriend dikhaun, humare mein yeh system nahi hai. Woh respect rehti hai (I have not had the courage to introduce my girlfriend to my brother Daler. That is not how our system works, there is a certain respect). Finally, when this offer came, Daler paji said, ‘Kar le, kya pata koi mil jaye. Tu waise toh humari baat nahi maan raha (Go for it, you never know you may find someone. You are not listening to us anyway).”

Before Mika, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajpoot had sought life partners on similar reality shows.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON