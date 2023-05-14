Mika sang Gal Mitthi Mitthi at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement, chatted with Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony in Delhi on Saturday was a star-studded affair with several high profile politicians and film celebrities in attendance. Mika Singh was one of the guests at the party and even sang a love song with the newly engaged couple standing along with him on stage. Also read: Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra share a kiss in dreamy video from engagement, cut huge cake decorated with white flowers

Mika singing on stage and posing with Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement.

He shared several glimpses from the party on his Instagram Stories including a candid picture with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagmant Mann as they had a chat. Like Mika, Bhagwant Mann is also a Punjabi singer.

A video shows Mika singing Gal Mitthi Mitthi from the 2013 film Aisha on stage. Parineeti and Raghav are seen standing beside him as they sing along and even groove a bit on stage. Mika shared several onstage pictures from his performance on his Instagram Stories.

As a paparazzo account shared Mika's videos and pictures on his account on Instagram, fans of the couple reacted to them in the comments section. A fan wrote in jest, “Raghav dance bhi kar rahe hain to lag raha hai ki naara laga rahe hai (Raghav Chadha's dance moves look like he is protesting somewhere).” Another commented, “Mika ne sama baandh diya (Mika created the right mood).” One more wrote, “They are looking lovely together.” A comment also read, “Parineeti and raghav danced their hearts out at their engagement!” Pointing at several inside videos and pictures, an Instagram user also wrote, “Phone ban kyu kiye they fir (why did they ban the phones then).”

Among the guests at the engagement, Priyanka Chopra grabbed attention in her neon saree gown. She flew down from London for the ceremony and flew back soon after it was over. Former finance minister P Chidambaram, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray and many other politicians were also at the party.

The couple greeted the photographers waiting outside the Kapurthala house after the ceremony. The family members of the Chopra and Chadhas distributed sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

